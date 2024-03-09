https://sputnikglobe.com/20240309/us-gains-military-access-to-three-pacific-nations-as-beijing-berates-confrontational-mindset-1117228217.html

US Gains Military Access to Three Pacific Nations as Beijing Berates 'Confrontational Mindset'

Washington’s appetite for boosting its Asia-Pacific clout has repeatedly been slammed by Beijing, which perceives it as America’s “meddling” in the region.

The US Congress has approved legislation to provide $7.1 billion worth of economic support for three tiny Pacific Island nations - Palau, the Marshall Islands and the Federated Republic of Micronesia - in exchange for the exclusive presence of the American military there, according to the Financial Times (FT).The newspaper reported that the funding was okayed on Friday within the framework of the Compacts of Free Association (COFA) and as part of a $460 billion spending package passed by the Senate to avoid a government shutdown. The White House has not commented on the matter yet.The FT cited Senator Dan Sullivan as saying that the approval of the $7.1 billion legislation “serves our [US] interests in pushing back on the Chinese Communist Party’s aggressive regional designs.”Such moves have previously provoked uproar from China, which has repeatedly expressed concern over what Beijing slams as the US "meddling" in the Asia Pacific region and "strengthening the Asia-Pacific deployments."This was preceded by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova warning of far­-reaching repercussions from a military pact earlier signed by the US and Papua New Guinea,

