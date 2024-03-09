https://sputnikglobe.com/20240309/us-gains-military-access-to-three-pacific-nations-as-beijing-berates-confrontational-mindset-1117228217.html
US Gains Military Access to Three Pacific Nations as Beijing Berates 'Confrontational Mindset'
US Gains Military Access to Three Pacific Nations as Beijing Berates 'Confrontational Mindset'
Sputnik International
Washington’s appetite for boosting its Asia-Pacific clout has repeatedly been slammed by Beijing, which perceives it as America’s “meddling” in the region.
2024-03-09T15:52+0000
2024-03-09T15:52+0000
2024-03-09T15:52+0000
world
us
china
russia
islands
presence
military
confrontation
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107231/74/1072317452_0:376:4000:2626_1920x0_80_0_0_7c6d8982d6885b41b24f9179785f5506.jpg
The US Congress has approved legislation to provide $7.1 billion worth of economic support for three tiny Pacific Island nations - Palau, the Marshall Islands and the Federated Republic of Micronesia - in exchange for the exclusive presence of the American military there, according to the Financial Times (FT).The newspaper reported that the funding was okayed on Friday within the framework of the Compacts of Free Association (COFA) and as part of a $460 billion spending package passed by the Senate to avoid a government shutdown. The White House has not commented on the matter yet.The FT cited Senator Dan Sullivan as saying that the approval of the $7.1 billion legislation “serves our [US] interests in pushing back on the Chinese Communist Party’s aggressive regional designs.”Such moves have previously provoked uproar from China, which has repeatedly expressed concern over what Beijing slams as the US "meddling" in the Asia Pacific region and "strengthening the Asia-Pacific deployments."This was preceded by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova warning of far-reaching repercussions from a military pact earlier signed by the US and Papua New Guinea,
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230815/us-plans-to-create-alliance-network-in-asia-pacific-region-to-deter-russia-china---russian-intel-1112615037.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230724/us-will-spoil-its-future-in-asia-pacific-by-dragging-nations-into-its-conflict-with-china-1112114108.html
china
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107231/74/1072317452_0:0:4000:3000_1920x0_80_0_0_dfb5fc2cdf40deb85c8b485978c35ba2.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
a us legislation to provide $7.1 billion worth of economic support for palau, the marshall islands and the federated republic of micronesia, us military presence in palau, the marshall islands and the federated republic of micronesia, us senate's legislation
a us legislation to provide $7.1 billion worth of economic support for palau, the marshall islands and the federated republic of micronesia, us military presence in palau, the marshall islands and the federated republic of micronesia, us senate's legislation
US Gains Military Access to Three Pacific Nations as Beijing Berates 'Confrontational Mindset'
Washington’s appetite for boosting its Asia-Pacific clout has repeatedly been slammed by Beijing, which perceives it as America’s “meddling” in the region.
The US Congress has approved legislation to provide $7.1 billion
worth of economic support for three tiny Pacific Island nations - Palau, the Marshall Islands
and the Federated Republic of Micronesia - in exchange for the exclusive presence of the American military there, according to the Financial Times (FT).
The newspaper reported that the funding was okayed on Friday within the framework of the Compacts of Free Association (COFA) and as part of a $460 billion spending package passed by the Senate to avoid a government shutdown. The White House has not commented on the matter yet.
15 August 2023, 13:48 GMT
The FT recalled that Palau, the Marshall Islands and the Federated Republic of Micronesia span about 4,000 km (2,485 miles) across the Pacific, allowing the US to expand its regional clout and overcome what the Pentagon calls the "tyranny of distance." It will reportedly allow the US military to "provide location to base missiles and early warning radars in addition to a test site for intercontinental ballistic missiles."
The FT cited Senator Dan Sullivan as saying that the approval of the $7.1 billion legislation “serves our [US] interests in pushing back on the Chinese Communist Party’s aggressive regional designs.”
Such moves have previously provoked uproar from China, which has repeatedly expressed concern over what Beijing slams as the US "meddling" in the Asia Pacific region
and "strengthening the Asia-Pacific deployments."
"This is full of a Cold War mindset. The US’ goal is to achieve its own selfish gains and to maintain its hegemony. Its nature is to stoke confrontation," Chinese Defense Ministry spokesperson Wu Qian told reporters.
This was preceded by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova warning of far-reaching repercussions from a military pact earlier signed by the US and Papua New Guinea,
"The existence of this pact […] can only be interpreted as another step forward toward militarizing the Asia-Pacific region, escalating military tensions and dragging Port Moresby into Washington’s geopolitical games aimed against Russia and China," Zakharova stressed.