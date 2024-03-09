https://sputnikglobe.com/20240309/us-republican-lawmakers-work-on-alternative-aid-for-ukraine-including-loan-format---reports-1117223657.html

US Republican Lawmakers Work on Alternative Aid for Ukraine, Including Loan Format - Reports

US Republican lawmakers are currently working on an alternative aid package for Kiev, which might be partially offered as a loan, the NBC News broadcaster reported on Saturday, citing the US lower house officials.

The plan is currently in its preliminary stage, the broadcaster reported, citing sources. The nonmilitary part of the plan, which involves economic aid, might be designed as a sort of a loan, aimed at maintaining the general function of the Ukrainian government and its plans for further restoration, House Foreign Affairs Chairman Mike McCaul told the broadcaster, adding that the frozen Russian assets might be used as collateral for loans to the Ukrainians. One of the US officials close to White House told the broadcaster that such a plan “is not an ideal way.” “Asking a country to take on tens of millions of dollars of debt that they can’t afford to pay off is a recipe for a significant burden, will hurt Ukraine long term and could lead to economic crises down the road,” the official told NBC News. The US Congress has not yet supported US President Joe Biden's administration's request for another $60 billion for Kiev, due to the position of the Republican majority in the House of Representatives. The previously allocated funds ran out last December, and the previously announced military aid packages are being delivered to Ukraine to fulfill previous contracts. In February, the Biden administration warned that Ukraine risks further losses to Russia on the battlefield if lawmakers fail to provide more aid.Russia views potential attempts by the US and the EU to seize Russian assets as theft and an act of trade war. Russian President Vladimir Putin dubbed the West’s threats "unseemly business," and warned that "stealing other people’s assets has never brought anyone good."

