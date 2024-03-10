International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240310/russia-repels-2-ukrainian-attacks-near-avdeyevka-takes-more-advantageous-positions-1117242143.html
Russia Repels 2 Ukrainian Attacks Near Avdeyevka, Takes More Advantageous Positions
Russia Repels 2 Ukrainian Attacks Near Avdeyevka, Takes More Advantageous Positions
Sputnik International
Russian forces repelled two attacks by the Ukrainian army in the Avdeyevka and Donetsk directions, eliminating up to 590 soldiers over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
2024-03-10T12:12+0000
2024-03-10T12:48+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/06/1116623246_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_bc0fb05d6747dc91c6050c53677e0828.jpg
In this area alone, Ukraine lost up to 310 servicepeople, one tank and two infantry fighting vehicles, as well as eight vehicles, the ministry said. A US-made M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery unit, a D-20 howitzer and a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery unit, as well as two D-30 howitzers were hit in the course of counter-battery combat, the ministry added. Meanwhile, in the Donetsk direction, Russian forces eliminated two Ukrainian ammunition depots and to up to 280 soldiers and one tank, the ministry said. Kiev's losses included three armored combat vehicles, five vehicles and an Akatsiya self-propelled artillery unit, as well as a D-30 howitzer, the ministry said. In the South Donetsk direction, the Russian army destroyed more than 150 Ukrainian troops, two armored combat vehicles and four vehicles, as well as two D-20 howitzers and a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery unit, the ministry said. At the same time, in the Kupyansk direction, Kiev lost more than 110 servicepeople, two tanks and three vehicles, the ministry said, adding that a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery unit and two Gvozdika self-propelled artillery units were hit in the course of counter-battery fire. A Ukrainian ammunition depot was also destroyed, the ministry said.In February, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that town of Avdeyevka was liberated after months of planning and preparations. The Kiev regime turned Avdeyevka into “the most heavily fortified location on Earth,” yet is was not enough to stop advancing Russian forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240217/battle-for-avdeyevka-the-view-from-donetsk-1116832006.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240221/how-avdeyevka-was-liberated-and-what-comes-next-1116895814.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/06/1116623246_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7544a9344616531f441fb7c37b7ceed6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia's special military operation, ukrainian crisis, avdeyevka liberation, ukraine deaths, how many ukrainians dead
russia's special military operation, ukrainian crisis, avdeyevka liberation, ukraine deaths, how many ukrainians dead

Russia Repels 2 Ukrainian Attacks Near Avdeyevka, Takes More Advantageous Positions

12:12 GMT 10.03.2024 (Updated: 12:48 GMT 10.03.2024)
© Sputnik / POOL / Go to the mediabankTraining ground in the Donetsk People's Republic, Russia
Training ground in the Donetsk People's Republic, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.03.2024
© Sputnik / POOL
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian forces repelled two attacks by the Ukrainian army in the Avdeyevka and Donetsk directions, eliminating up to 590 soldiers over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
In this area alone, Ukraine lost up to 310 servicepeople, one tank and two infantry fighting vehicles, as well as eight vehicles, the ministry said. A US-made M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery unit, a D-20 howitzer and a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery unit, as well as two D-30 howitzers were hit in the course of counter-battery combat, the ministry added.
Russian soldier walks through a wooded area in the Avdeyevka direction. February 14, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.02.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Battle for Avdeyevka: The View From Donetsk
17 February, 02:08 GMT
Meanwhile, in the Donetsk direction, Russian forces eliminated two Ukrainian ammunition depots and to up to 280 soldiers and one tank, the ministry said. Kiev's losses included three armored combat vehicles, five vehicles and an Akatsiya self-propelled artillery unit, as well as a D-30 howitzer, the ministry said.
In the South Donetsk direction, the Russian army destroyed more than 150 Ukrainian troops, two armored combat vehicles and four vehicles, as well as two D-20 howitzers and a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery unit, the ministry said. At the same time, in the Kupyansk direction, Kiev lost more than 110 servicepeople, two tanks and three vehicles, the ministry said, adding that a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery unit and two Gvozdika self-propelled artillery units were hit in the course of counter-battery fire. A Ukrainian ammunition depot was also destroyed, the ministry said.
A Russian soldier in the streets of Avdeyevka - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.02.2024
Analysis
How Avdeyevka Was Liberated and What Comes Next
21 February, 01:20 GMT
In February, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that town of Avdeyevka was liberated after months of planning and preparations. The Kiev regime turned Avdeyevka into “the most heavily fortified location on Earth,” yet is was not enough to stop advancing Russian forces.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала