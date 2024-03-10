https://sputnikglobe.com/20240310/russia-repels-2-ukrainian-attacks-near-avdeyevka-takes-more-advantageous-positions-1117242143.html

Russia Repels 2 Ukrainian Attacks Near Avdeyevka, Takes More Advantageous Positions

Russia Repels 2 Ukrainian Attacks Near Avdeyevka, Takes More Advantageous Positions

Sputnik International

Russian forces repelled two attacks by the Ukrainian army in the Avdeyevka and Donetsk directions, eliminating up to 590 soldiers over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

2024-03-10T12:12+0000

2024-03-10T12:12+0000

2024-03-10T12:48+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian crisis

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/06/1116623246_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_bc0fb05d6747dc91c6050c53677e0828.jpg

In this area alone, Ukraine lost up to 310 servicepeople, one tank and two infantry fighting vehicles, as well as eight vehicles, the ministry said. A US-made M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery unit, a D-20 howitzer and a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery unit, as well as two D-30 howitzers were hit in the course of counter-battery combat, the ministry added. Meanwhile, in the Donetsk direction, Russian forces eliminated two Ukrainian ammunition depots and to up to 280 soldiers and one tank, the ministry said. Kiev's losses included three armored combat vehicles, five vehicles and an Akatsiya self-propelled artillery unit, as well as a D-30 howitzer, the ministry said. In the South Donetsk direction, the Russian army destroyed more than 150 Ukrainian troops, two armored combat vehicles and four vehicles, as well as two D-20 howitzers and a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery unit, the ministry said. At the same time, in the Kupyansk direction, Kiev lost more than 110 servicepeople, two tanks and three vehicles, the ministry said, adding that a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery unit and two Gvozdika self-propelled artillery units were hit in the course of counter-battery fire. A Ukrainian ammunition depot was also destroyed, the ministry said.In February, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that town of Avdeyevka was liberated after months of planning and preparations. The Kiev regime turned Avdeyevka into “the most heavily fortified location on Earth,” yet is was not enough to stop advancing Russian forces.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240217/battle-for-avdeyevka-the-view-from-donetsk-1116832006.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240221/how-avdeyevka-was-liberated-and-what-comes-next-1116895814.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia's special military operation, ukrainian crisis, avdeyevka liberation, ukraine deaths, how many ukrainians dead