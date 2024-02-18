International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240218/what-is-known-about-liberation-of-avdeyevka-by-russian-forces-1116855534.html
What is Known About Liberation of Avdeyevka by Russian Forces
What is Known About Liberation of Avdeyevka by Russian Forces
Russia’s Defense Ministry on Saturday announced that Russian forces had taken "full control" of the Ukrainian stronghold of Avdeyevka, long used by the Kiev... 18.02.2024, Sputnik International
2024-02-18T10:44+0000
2024-02-18T10:44+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
avdeevka
russian defense ministry
donetsk
sergei shoigu
vladimir putin
volodymyr zelensky
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/12/1116855328_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7a5d9cc49c1caa568f9f4ae9ea341ced.jpg
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to President Vladimir Putin about the complete liberation of the city of Avdeyevka from Ukrainian nationalists on February 17.Avdeyevka is now under the control of troops of Battlegroup Tsentr under the command of Colonel-General Andrey Mordvichev, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Here is a look at how events unfolded around the Ukrainian stronghold of Avdeyevka in Donbass.During the last few weeks, Ukrainian nationalist forces have been desperately trying to hold their positions in Avdeyevka in the face of advancing Russian troops. Kiev’s forces, which had been fortifying Avdeyevka since they seized control of it in 2014 at the onset of the Ukraine conflict, used the city to shell residential areas of the nearby city of Donetsk. Russian troops made considerable gains near the city in the Donetsk People’s Republic, threatening to cut off and wipe out the Ukrainian forces entrenched there. Despite attempts by Kiev’s new Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky to try and rally his troops, reports surfaced of some Ukrainian units fleeing the beleaguered city.The Ukrainian military said a partial withdrawal from Avdeyevka had begun, believing that the city's liberation by Russian forces was a matter of time, The Washington Post reported on February 15. Washington also admitted that the situation in Avdeyevka was critical. White House national security spokesman John Kirby said the city could come under the control of Russia due to Ukrainian forces' "lack of ammunition."Russian troops pushed relentlessly toward Avdeyevka, seeking to drive Ukrainian forces out of the city and thus prevent further terrorist attacks by Ukrainian troops against Russian cities. Finally, the Ukrainian command on February 16 confirmed that troops were being withdrawn from the Zenit fortified area in southern Avdeyevka. Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky announced the decision to withdraw units from the city of Avdeyevka “based on the operational situation” on February 17. On the same day, Ukrainian news agency UNIAN, citing the commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Tavria group, Oleksandr Tarnavsky, reported that Ukrainian troops had already left Avdeyevka.An official report from the Russian Defense Ministry on the complete liberation of Avdeyevka was made on February 17. Key points of the Russian Defense Ministry statement were as follows:Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Syrsky's order to abandon Avdeyevka was issued only 24 hours after the uncontrolled flight of Ukrainian troops had begun, the Russian Ministry of Defense said.After Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday commented that the withdrawal from Avdeyevka was made ostensibly to save the lives of soldiers, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova responded to the remarks on Telegram.Zakharova also reposted the Russian Defense Ministry's message about Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu's report to President Vladimir Putin on the liberation of Avdeyevka. She then added, “That's why all the foes are floundering. God give all OUR people strength!”President Vladimir Putin congratulated the Russian military on its success in Avdeyevka, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said."Putin in the Kremlin listened to Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu's report on the liberation of Avdeyevka. The president congratulated our military and fighters on such an important victory, on such a success," Peskov stated.Putin, in a telegram to Battlegroup Tsentr commander Colonel-General Andrey Mordvichev, expressed his gratitude for the bravery of the troops he led in the liberation of Avdeyevka, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240217/russian-defense-minister-reports-to-putin-on-complete-liberation-of-avdeyevka-1116850374.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240217/ukrainian-forces-chaotically-fleeing-from-avdeyevka---dpr-official-1116841915.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240216/ukraine-confirms-withdrawal-from-south-of-operationally-significant-donbass-city-of-avdeyevka-1116828978.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240217/battle-for-avdeyevka-the-view-from-donetsk-1116832006.html
russia
ukraine
avdeevka
donetsk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/12/1116855328_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4376ca2a7ec6bfd204e92e40e1d54115.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
avdeevka liberated, avdiivka liberated, avdeyevka liberated, russia liberate avdiivka, russia liberates avdeevka, russia liberates avdeyevka, ukrainian troops, ukrainian losses, russian forces, russian troops, russia wins, ukraine loses, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort
avdeevka liberated, avdiivka liberated, avdeyevka liberated, russia liberate avdiivka, russia liberates avdeevka, russia liberates avdeyevka, ukrainian troops, ukrainian losses, russian forces, russian troops, russia wins, ukraine loses, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort

What is Known About Liberation of Avdeyevka by Russian Forces

10:44 GMT 18.02.2024
© AFP 2023 / STRINGERA view of the Avdeyevka Coke and Chemical Plant in the frontline town of Avdeyevka on October 18, 2023, amid the ongoing Russian special military operation in Ukraine.
A view of the Avdeyevka Coke and Chemical Plant in the frontline town of Avdeyevka on October 18, 2023, amid the ongoing Russian special military operation in Ukraine. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.02.2024
© AFP 2023 / STRINGER
Subscribe
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Russia’s Defense Ministry on Saturday announced that Russian forces had taken "full control" of the Ukrainian stronghold of Avdeyevka, long used by the Kiev regime’s nationalist troops to shell residential areas of the nearby Donbass city of Donetsk.
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to President Vladimir Putin about the complete liberation of the city of Avdeyevka from Ukrainian nationalists on February 17.
Avdeyevka is now under the control of troops of Battlegroup Tsentr under the command of Colonel-General Andrey Mordvichev, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
Here is a look at how events unfolded around the Ukrainian stronghold of Avdeyevka in Donbass.
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.02.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Troops Take Full Control of City of Avdeyevka - Shoigu Reports to Putin
Yesterday, 20:00 GMT
During the last few weeks, Ukrainian nationalist forces have been desperately trying to hold their positions in Avdeyevka in the face of advancing Russian troops. Kiev’s forces, which had been fortifying Avdeyevka since they seized control of it in 2014 at the onset of the Ukraine conflict, used the city to shell residential areas of the nearby city of Donetsk.

Situated in the heart of the Donetsk People’s Republic, the industrial city of Avdeyevka became the site of intense battles between Donbass militias and the Ukrainian military in 2014, with fighting escalating dramatically last fall after Russia began a push to liberate the heavily fortified urban area.

Russian troops made considerable gains near the city in the Donetsk People’s Republic, threatening to cut off and wipe out the Ukrainian forces entrenched there. Despite attempts by Kiev’s new Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky to try and rally his troops, reports surfaced of some Ukrainian units fleeing the beleaguered city.
Servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces load the 2S5Giatsint-S 152-mm self-propelled gun for combat operations against Ukrainian Armed Forces positions in the Krasny Liman direction in the zone of the special military operation. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.02.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukrainian Forces Chaotically Fleeing From Avdeyevka - DPR Official
Yesterday, 12:00 GMT
The Ukrainian military said a partial withdrawal from Avdeyevka had begun, believing that the city's liberation by Russian forces was a matter of time, The Washington Post reported on February 15. Washington also admitted that the situation in Avdeyevka was critical. White House national security spokesman John Kirby said the city could come under the control of Russia due to Ukrainian forces' "lack of ammunition."
Russian troops pushed relentlessly toward Avdeyevka, seeking to drive Ukrainian forces out of the city and thus prevent further terrorist attacks by Ukrainian troops against Russian cities. Finally, the Ukrainian command on February 16 confirmed that troops were being withdrawn from the Zenit fortified area in southern Avdeyevka. Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky announced the decision to withdraw units from the city of Avdeyevka “based on the operational situation” on February 17. On the same day, Ukrainian news agency UNIAN, citing the commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Tavria group, Oleksandr Tarnavsky, reported that Ukrainian troops had already left Avdeyevka.
Russian soldier walks through a wooded area in the Avdeyevka direction. February 14, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.02.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukrainian General Confirms Partial Withdrawal From ‘Operationally Significant’ City of Avdeyevka
16 February, 17:41 GMT
An official report from the Russian Defense Ministry on the complete liberation of Avdeyevka was made on February 17. Key points of the Russian Defense Ministry statement were as follows:
As a result of the capture of Avdeyevka from Ukrainian nationalists, an area of 31.75 square kilometers was liberated.
Over the past 24 hours, Ukraine lost over 1,500 servicemen in the battles for Avdeyevka.
Battlegroup Tsentr forces continue offensive operations to further liberate the Donetsk People’s Republic from Ukrainian nationalists.
The liberation of Avdeyevka made it possible to move the front line away from Donetsk and significantly protect it from terrorist attacks by the Kiev regime.
Measures are currently being taken to finally clear Avdeyevka of Ukrainian militants and block Ukrainian units.
A few scattered formations of Ukrainian militants managed to leave Avdeyevka in a hurry, abandoning weapons and equipment.
Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Syrsky's order to abandon Avdeyevka was issued only 24 hours after the uncontrolled flight of Ukrainian troops had begun, the Russian Ministry of Defense said.
After Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday commented that the withdrawal from Avdeyevka was made ostensibly to save the lives of soldiers, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova responded to the remarks on Telegram.

"No, that's not the reason. But because Zelensky and his gang know how to 'fight' only for big money that goes straight into their pockets, and only against civilians."

Zakharova also reposted the Russian Defense Ministry's message about Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu's report to President Vladimir Putin on the liberation of Avdeyevka. She then added, “That's why all the foes are floundering. God give all OUR people strength!
President Vladimir Putin congratulated the Russian military on its success in Avdeyevka, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"Putin in the Kremlin listened to Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu's report on the liberation of Avdeyevka. The president congratulated our military and fighters on such an important victory, on such a success," Peskov stated.
Putin, in a telegram to Battlegroup Tsentr commander Colonel-General Andrey Mordvichev, expressed his gratitude for the bravery of the troops he led in the liberation of Avdeyevka, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
Russian soldier walks through a wooded area in the Avdeyevka direction. February 14, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.02.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Battle for Avdeyevka: The View From Donetsk
Yesterday, 02:08 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала