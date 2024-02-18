https://sputnikglobe.com/20240218/what-is-known-about-liberation-of-avdeyevka-by-russian-forces-1116855534.html

What is Known About Liberation of Avdeyevka by Russian Forces

Russia’s Defense Ministry on Saturday announced that Russian forces had taken "full control" of the Ukrainian stronghold of Avdeyevka, long used by the Kiev... 18.02.2024, Sputnik International

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to President Vladimir Putin about the complete liberation of the city of Avdeyevka from Ukrainian nationalists on February 17.Avdeyevka is now under the control of troops of Battlegroup Tsentr under the command of Colonel-General Andrey Mordvichev, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Here is a look at how events unfolded around the Ukrainian stronghold of Avdeyevka in Donbass.During the last few weeks, Ukrainian nationalist forces have been desperately trying to hold their positions in Avdeyevka in the face of advancing Russian troops. Kiev’s forces, which had been fortifying Avdeyevka since they seized control of it in 2014 at the onset of the Ukraine conflict, used the city to shell residential areas of the nearby city of Donetsk. Russian troops made considerable gains near the city in the Donetsk People’s Republic, threatening to cut off and wipe out the Ukrainian forces entrenched there. Despite attempts by Kiev’s new Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky to try and rally his troops, reports surfaced of some Ukrainian units fleeing the beleaguered city.The Ukrainian military said a partial withdrawal from Avdeyevka had begun, believing that the city's liberation by Russian forces was a matter of time, The Washington Post reported on February 15. Washington also admitted that the situation in Avdeyevka was critical. White House national security spokesman John Kirby said the city could come under the control of Russia due to Ukrainian forces' "lack of ammunition."Russian troops pushed relentlessly toward Avdeyevka, seeking to drive Ukrainian forces out of the city and thus prevent further terrorist attacks by Ukrainian troops against Russian cities. Finally, the Ukrainian command on February 16 confirmed that troops were being withdrawn from the Zenit fortified area in southern Avdeyevka. Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky announced the decision to withdraw units from the city of Avdeyevka “based on the operational situation” on February 17. On the same day, Ukrainian news agency UNIAN, citing the commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Tavria group, Oleksandr Tarnavsky, reported that Ukrainian troops had already left Avdeyevka.An official report from the Russian Defense Ministry on the complete liberation of Avdeyevka was made on February 17. Key points of the Russian Defense Ministry statement were as follows:Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Syrsky's order to abandon Avdeyevka was issued only 24 hours after the uncontrolled flight of Ukrainian troops had begun, the Russian Ministry of Defense said.After Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday commented that the withdrawal from Avdeyevka was made ostensibly to save the lives of soldiers, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova responded to the remarks on Telegram.Zakharova also reposted the Russian Defense Ministry's message about Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu's report to President Vladimir Putin on the liberation of Avdeyevka. She then added, “That's why all the foes are floundering. God give all OUR people strength!”President Vladimir Putin congratulated the Russian military on its success in Avdeyevka, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said."Putin in the Kremlin listened to Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu's report on the liberation of Avdeyevka. The president congratulated our military and fighters on such an important victory, on such a success," Peskov stated.Putin, in a telegram to Battlegroup Tsentr commander Colonel-General Andrey Mordvichev, expressed his gratitude for the bravery of the troops he led in the liberation of Avdeyevka, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Svetlana Ekimenko

