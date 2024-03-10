https://sputnikglobe.com/20240310/russian-soldiers-use-3d-printers-to-print-spare-drones-and-ammunition-parts-in-special-op-zone-1117245366.html
Russian Soldiers Use 3D Printers to Print Spare Drones and Ammunition Parts in Special Op Zone
In the special military operation, members of the Tsentr Battlegroup of Russian forces are employing 3D printers in a drone repair workshop to produce spare parts, components for quadcopters, and ammunition, revealed a serviceman known as Kent.
The soldier showed a room assigned for a “farm” of 3D printers, where spare parts for drones, devices for dropping ammunition from a quadcopter, and components of ammunition are printed around the clock. “Here we have a room for 3D printing. [...] That is, whoever needs what, we print it. Basically, these are drops (a device for dropping ammunition from a quadcopter - ed. note),” Kent said
Russian Soldiers Use 3D Printers to Print Spare Drones and Ammunition Parts in Special Op Zone
The soldier showed a room assigned for a “farm” of 3D printers, where spare parts for drones
, devices for dropping ammunition from a quadcopter, and components of ammunition are printed around the clock.
“Here we have a room for 3D printing. [...] That is, whoever needs what, we print it. Basically, these are drops (a device for dropping ammunition from a quadcopter - ed. note),” Kent said