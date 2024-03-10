https://sputnikglobe.com/20240310/russian-soldiers-use-3d-printers-to-print-spare-drones-and-ammunition-parts-in-special-op-zone-1117245366.html

Russian Soldiers Use 3D Printers to Print Spare Drones and Ammunition Parts in Special Op Zone

Russian Soldiers Use 3D Printers to Print Spare Drones and Ammunition Parts in Special Op Zone

Sputnik International

In the special military operation, members of the Tsentr Battlegroup of Russian forces are employing 3D printers in a drone repair workshop to produce spare parts, components for quadcopters, and ammunition, revealed a serviceman known as Kent.

2024-03-10T18:30+0000

2024-03-10T18:30+0000

2024-03-10T18:30+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

drone

russia

3d printing

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0a/1117245206_0:168:3045:1881_1920x0_80_0_0_e88933cd5c4d618d26a4755d2c88e9c8.jpg

The soldier showed a room assigned for a “farm” of 3D printers, where spare parts for drones, devices for dropping ammunition from a quadcopter, and components of ammunition are printed around the clock. “Here we have a room for 3D printing. [...] That is, whoever needs what, we print it. Basically, these are drops (a device for dropping ammunition from a quadcopter - ed. note),” Kent said

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240212/russia-unveils-drone-neural-network-to-detect-nato-equipment-in-special-op-zone-1116737245.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian drones, russian troops 3d printing drones, 3d printed drones