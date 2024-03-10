https://sputnikglobe.com/20240310/what-is-fallout-from-russias-iskander-strike-against-ukrainian-patriot-air-defenses--1117240909.html

What is Fallout From Russia’s Iskander Strike Against Ukrainian Patriot Air Defenses?

What is Fallout From Russia’s Iskander Strike Against Ukrainian Patriot Air Defenses?

Sputnik International

The attack on a convoy of Ukrainian military equipment in the Donetsk People’s Republic was carried out with the use of the Iskander short-range ballistic missiles.

2024-03-10T09:36+0000

2024-03-10T09:36+0000

2024-03-10T09:36+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

patriot missile system

s-300

iskander ballistic missile

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104756/99/1047569950_0:0:3359:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_2a59a4e5699770eb8917205a559b3264.jpg

The crews of Ukraine’s US-supplied Patriot air defense systems, earlier destroyed by Russian forces, were “almost certainly” killed, Forbes magazine has reported.The news outlet mentioned a Russian drone operator’s “persistence and good fortune”, which “paid off on Saturday, when they located a Ukrainian convoy including at least two truck-mounted quad-launchers for a Patriot surface-to-air missile battery” in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).The report comes after a security source told Sputnik that two Patriot systems were among the military hardware of Ukrainian troops destroyed by a strike of Russia's Iskander surface-to-surface ballistic missile in the DPR.Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) data showed that the strike also destroyed an S-300 missile system of Ukrainian troops near the DPR’s town of Pokrovsk.The last time the Russian military hit a Patriot was in late February, when the system’s launcher, tractor, ammunition and transport-loading vehicle were destroyed by high-precision weapons.Western countries ramped up their military supplies to the Kiev regime shortly after the start of Russia's special military operation in 2022. Moscow has repeatedly warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev, saying that it would lead to further escalation of the conflict.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240309/iskander-missile-makes-short-work-of-ukrainian-s-300-air-defense-system--1117225396.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

russian special military operation, iskander missile's strike on a convoy of ukrainian military hardware in donetsk people's republic, destruction of ukraine's us-supplied patriot air defenses