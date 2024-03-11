https://sputnikglobe.com/20240311/demand-for-transporting-goods-by-rail-via-russia-increases-after-houthi-attacks---reports-1117247111.html

Demand for Transporting Goods by Rail Via Russia Increases After Houthi Attacks - Reports

Demand for transporting goods from Asia to Europe by rail via Russia has increased by an average of 30% since the start of the Red Sea crisis, the FT reported, citing logistics companies and rail operators.

German shipping company DHL said that requests to transport goods on Russian railways have increased by 40% since container ships began traveling along alternative routes following the Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, the report said on Sunday. At the same time, Netherlands-based Rail Bridge Cargo said that rail freight traffic via Russia was 31% higher this year compared to the same period in 2023, the report added. Delivery of goods from China to Northern Europe via alternative sea routes has increased by 7-10 days to 50-55 days, while delivery of goods by train via Russia from China’s Chengdu to the German city of Duisburg takes about 30 days, the newspaper reported.Some logistics companies also reportedly offer a "southern route" that bypasses Russia and goes via Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Turkiye. However, this route, which involves a ferry crossing across the Caspian Sea, takes longer than a container ship voyage between China and Europe and can be used mainly for goods heading to and from Central Asian countries such as Uzbekistan, the report said. The Houthi movement, which controls large parts of northern and western Yemen, vowed in November 2023 to attack any ships associated with Israel until it halts military actions in the Gaza Strip. This led US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to announce the creation of a multinational operation to secure navigation in the Red Sea. US and UK forces later launched major strikes against Houthi positions in a bid to degrade the rebels' ability to target commercial vessels.

