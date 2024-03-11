https://sputnikglobe.com/20240311/houthis-vow-more-surprises-for-us-israel-while-schooling-west-in-asymmetric-warfare-1117271756.html

Houthis Vow ‘More Surprises’ for US, Israel While ‘Schooling’ West in Asymmetric Warfare

Houthis Vow ‘More Surprises’ for US, Israel While ‘Schooling’ West in Asymmetric Warfare

Sputnik International

The Yemeni militia has led a sustained campaign of ship seizures, drone and missile attacks against suspected Israeli-tied commercial vessels and Western warships operating in the Red Sea for nearly four months straight, with commercial freight volume through the strategic maritime chokepoint down as much as 80 percent.

2024-03-11T19:19+0000

2024-03-11T19:19+0000

2024-03-11T19:19+0000

world

israel

red sea

tel aviv

houthis

ansar allah

houthi

suez canal

abdul-malik al-houthi

middle east

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0b/1117271576_0:118:2268:1394_1920x0_80_0_0_1080f85ed4f85dd96686ca2b40349ec6.jpg

Ansar Allah, the Yemeni militia group also known as the Houthis, has “more surprises” in store for the US and Israel, and will continue its campaign of maritime attacks so long as Tel Aviv continues its brutal assault in Gaza and blocks humanitarian aid from getting through, leading Houthi figure Abdul Sattar Al-Nehmi has said.The official did not elaborate on the “surprises” Washington and Tel Aviv should expect, but stressed the maritime campaign will continue until the Houthis manage to “force” global powers to bring Israel to heel.Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi offered a tally of militia missile and drone attacks and ship seizures to date last week, saying 96 missile and drone attacks have been launched and 61 ships targeted so far amid the ongoing campaign.West Losing Asymmetric WarSeparately on Monday, Bloomberg Middle East contributor Marc Champion warned that the Houthis have succeeded in “schooling” the West “in asymmetric warfare,” with neither the “extraordinary power of US carrier fleets,” nor attempts to “get tougher” by bombing the militia group succeeding in reining in Ansar Allah’s activities.“When the Houthis disrupt the roughly 12% of global shipping that passes through the Bab al-Mandab Strait between the Arabian Peninsula and the Horn of Africa, it impacts consumers in Europe and manufacturers in Asia, but not Yemen. If oil tankers have to shift to longer, more expensive routes than the Suez Canal, nudging up the price of gasoline at US pumps, the Houthis will be much less affected,” the commentator emphasized.And that’s not to mention the “trillions of dollars” worth of information passing through the communications cables which lie at the bottom of the Red Sea, which Western media fear the Houthis might sabotage, or the “communications and the data that sophisticated militaries rely on to operate.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240305/houthi-minister-requires-ships-to-obtain-permit-before-entering-yemeni-waters-1117141569.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240309/us-conducts-strike-against-houthi-anti-ship-missiles-in-yemen-1117220313.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240311/demand-for-transporting-goods-by-rail-via-russia-increases-after-houthi-attacks---reports-1117247111.html

israel

red sea

tel aviv

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

why are the houthis blockading the red sea, why won't the houthis give up, why can't the us beat the houthis