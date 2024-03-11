https://sputnikglobe.com/20240311/only-37-of-americans-say-foreign-leaders-respect-biden--poll-1117265373.html
Only 37% of Americans Say Foreign Leaders Respect Biden – Poll
Sputnik International
Only 37% of Americans think US President Joe Biden is respected by foreign leaders, while almost two-thirds expressed the opposite view, a new Gallup poll revealed on Monday.
"A stable 37% of Americans believe Biden is respected by leaders of other countries, and 58% say he is not. While this is the second consecutive 37% reading for Biden on this measure, it is well below the 58% recorded in February 2021 shortly after his inauguration," Gallup said in a summary of the poll's findings. A previous poll four years ago found that the US public had similar views on Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump. Meanwhile 51% of US adults believed Barack Obama was respected by world leaders in 2012, the comparable point to today in his presidency, while 39% said the same of Bush in 2004, it added. Overall, only 33% of Americans are satisfied with the nation's position in the world, the lowest percentage since 2017. "This marks a slight decline from 37% readings each of the prior three years. Meanwhile, 65% of U.S. adults are dissatisfied with the nation's global position," Gallup said. The poll was conducted on February 1-20, 2024, among 1,016 adults in all 50 US states and the District of Columbia.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Only 37% of Americans think US President Joe Biden is respected by foreign leaders, while almost two-thirds expressed the opposite view, a new Gallup poll revealed on Monday.
“A stable 37% of Americans believe Biden is respected by leaders of other countries, and 58% say he is not. While this is the second consecutive 37% reading for Biden on this measure, it is well below the 58% recorded in February 2021 shortly after his inauguration,” Gallup said in a summary of the poll's findings.
A previous poll four years ago found that the US public had similar views on Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump
.
“The current reading is on par with Biden’s latest overall job approval rating of 38%. It is also identical to the 37% of Americans who thought Trump was respected by world leaders in 2020, which was the highest of his presidency,” Gallup said.
Meanwhile 51% of US adults believed Barack Obama was respected by world leaders in 2012, the comparable point to today in his presidency, while 39% said the same of Bush in 2004, it added.
Overall, only 33% of Americans are satisfied with the nation’s position in the world, the lowest percentage since 2017. “This marks a slight decline from 37% readings each of the prior three years. Meanwhile, 65% of U.S. adults are dissatisfied with the nation’s global position,” Gallup said.
The poll was conducted on February 1-20, 2024, among 1,016 adults in all 50 US states and the District of Columbia.