https://sputnikglobe.com/20240311/only-37-of-americans-say-foreign-leaders-respect-biden--poll-1117265373.html

Only 37% of Americans Say Foreign Leaders Respect Biden – Poll

Only 37% of Americans Say Foreign Leaders Respect Biden – Poll

Sputnik International

Only 37% of Americans think US President Joe Biden is respected by foreign leaders, while almost two-thirds expressed the opposite view, a new Gallup poll revealed on Monday.

2024-03-11T13:31+0000

2024-03-11T13:31+0000

2024-03-11T13:31+0000

americas

us

joe biden

americans

donald trump

poll

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/08/1117207522_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_3408ce4090497c387f5ada02ff1a85ad.jpg

“A stable 37% of Americans believe Biden is respected by leaders of other countries, and 58% say he is not. While this is the second consecutive 37% reading for Biden on this measure, it is well below the 58% recorded in February 2021 shortly after his inauguration,” Gallup said in a summary of the poll's findings. A previous poll four years ago found that the US public had similar views on Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump. Meanwhile 51% of US adults believed Barack Obama was respected by world leaders in 2012, the comparable point to today in his presidency, while 39% said the same of Bush in 2004, it added. Overall, only 33% of Americans are satisfied with the nation’s position in the world, the lowest percentage since 2017. “This marks a slight decline from 37% readings each of the prior three years. Meanwhile, 65% of U.S. adults are dissatisfied with the nation’s global position,” Gallup said. The poll was conducted on February 1-20, 2024, among 1,016 adults in all 50 US states and the District of Columbia.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240222/american-public-satisfaction-falls-during-biden-administration--poll-1116924872.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us president joe bide, foreign leaders, americans