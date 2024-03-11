Only 37% of Americans Say Foreign Leaders Respect Biden – Poll

International
Only 37% of Americans think US President Joe Biden is respected by foreign leaders, while almost two-thirds expressed the opposite view, a new Gallup poll revealed on Monday.
“A stable 37% of Americans believe Biden is respected by leaders of other countries, and 58% say he is not. While this is the second consecutive 37% reading for Biden on this measure, it is well below the 58% recorded in February 2021 shortly after his inauguration,” Gallup said in a summary of the poll's findings. A previous poll four years ago found that the US public had similar views on Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump. Meanwhile 51% of US adults believed Barack Obama was respected by world leaders in 2012, the comparable point to today in his presidency, while 39% said the same of Bush in 2004, it added. Overall, only 33% of Americans are satisfied with the nation’s position in the world, the lowest percentage since 2017. “This marks a slight decline from 37% readings each of the prior three years. Meanwhile, 65% of U.S. adults are dissatisfied with the nation’s global position,” Gallup said. The poll was conducted on February 1-20, 2024, among 1,016 adults in all 50 US states and the District of Columbia.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Only 37% of Americans think US President Joe Biden is respected by foreign leaders, while almost two-thirds expressed the opposite view, a new Gallup poll revealed on Monday.
“A stable 37% of Americans believe Biden is respected by leaders of other countries, and 58% say he is not. While this is the second consecutive 37% reading for Biden on this measure, it is well below the 58% recorded in February 2021 shortly after his inauguration,” Gallup said in a summary of the poll's findings.
A previous poll four years ago found that the US public had similar views on Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump.
“The current reading is on par with Biden’s latest overall job approval rating of 38%. It is also identical to the 37% of Americans who thought Trump was respected by world leaders in 2020, which was the highest of his presidency,” Gallup said.
Meanwhile 51% of US adults believed Barack Obama was respected by world leaders in 2012, the comparable point to today in his presidency, while 39% said the same of Bush in 2004, it added.
Overall, only 33% of Americans are satisfied with the nation’s position in the world, the lowest percentage since 2017. “This marks a slight decline from 37% readings each of the prior three years. Meanwhile, 65% of U.S. adults are dissatisfied with the nation’s global position,” Gallup said.
The poll was conducted on February 1-20, 2024, among 1,016 adults in all 50 US states and the District of Columbia.
