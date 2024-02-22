https://sputnikglobe.com/20240222/american-public-satisfaction-falls-during-biden-administration--poll-1116924872.html
American Public Satisfaction Falls During Biden Administration – Poll
American Public Satisfaction Falls During Biden Administration – Poll
Americans’ overall public satisfaction has fallen since US President Joe Biden took office three years ago, according to a Gallup poll released Thursday
2024-02-22T15:31+0000
2024-02-22T15:31+0000
2024-02-22T15:31+0000
americas
us
americans
joe biden
gallup
opinion poll
gallup poll
approval rating
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/04/1116590745_0:0:3194:1798_1920x0_80_0_0_6be478b9cfa2b91ec7bd941d61bf950b.jpg
Gallup tracked 29 indicators during Biden’s presidency. Public satisfaction declined in 12, remained steady in 12, and improved in five. Overall, poor ratings exceeded strong ones by a substantial margin in the latest annual Mood of the Nation survey conducted from January 2-22. Public satisfaction fell the most, by 11-12 percentage points, when it came to "military strength and preparedness;" "level of immigration;" "energy policies;" and "laws or policies on guns." Ratings for all four were at or near their record lows, and a majority reported some degree of satisfaction only for military strength and preparedness (62%). Public satisfaction also fell regarding the amount of federal taxes; quality of medical care; abortion policies; wealth distribution; the economy; quality of public education; government regulation of businesses and industries; and "the position of women." Overall, aside for military strength, the majority of Americans reported some degree of satisfaction only for "the position of women" (57%); "overall quality of life" (67%); "acceptance of gays and lesbians" (54%); "nation’s security from terrorism" (52%); and "the opportunity for a person in this nation to get ahead by working hard" (56%).
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240210/elderly-man-with-poor-memory-public-see-biden-losing-his-marbles-after-special-counsel-leak-1116714921.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240205/almost-60-of-us-voters-believe-biden-in-mental-decline-ahead-of-2024-election---poll-1116610504.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/04/1116590745_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4fc94fb94a3583da046eb3956b879a68.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
recent biden polls, biden approval rating, americans on biden, is biden doing a good job, do americans approve of biden
recent biden polls, biden approval rating, americans on biden, is biden doing a good job, do americans approve of biden
American Public Satisfaction Falls During Biden Administration – Poll
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Americans’ overall public satisfaction has fallen since US President Joe Biden took office three years ago, according to a Gallup poll released Thursday.
Gallup tracked 29 indicators during Biden’s presidency. Public satisfaction declined in 12, remained steady in 12, and improved in five. Overall, poor ratings
exceeded strong ones by a substantial margin in the latest annual Mood of the Nation survey conducted from January 2-22.
Public satisfaction fell
the most, by 11-12 percentage points, when it came to "military strength and preparedness
;" "level of immigration
;" "energy policies
;" and "laws or policies on guns
." Ratings for all four were at or near their record lows
, and a majority reported some degree of satisfaction only for military strength and preparedness (62%
).
Public satisfaction also fell regarding the amount of federal taxes; quality of medical care; abortion policies; wealth distribution; the economy; quality of public education; government regulation of businesses and industries; and "the position of women."
Overall, aside for military strength, the majority of Americans reported some degree of satisfaction
only for "the position of women" (57%); "overall quality of life" (67%); "acceptance of gays and lesbians" (54%); "nation’s security from terrorism" (52%);
and "the opportunity for a person in this nation to get ahead by working hard" (56%)
.