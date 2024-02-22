https://sputnikglobe.com/20240222/american-public-satisfaction-falls-during-biden-administration--poll-1116924872.html

American Public Satisfaction Falls During Biden Administration – Poll

American Public Satisfaction Falls During Biden Administration – Poll

Americans’ overall public satisfaction has fallen since US President Joe Biden took office three years ago, according to a Gallup poll released Thursday

Gallup tracked 29 indicators during Biden’s presidency. Public satisfaction declined in 12, remained steady in 12, and improved in five. Overall, poor ratings exceeded strong ones by a substantial margin in the latest annual Mood of the Nation survey conducted from January 2-22. Public satisfaction fell the most, by 11-12 percentage points, when it came to "military strength and preparedness;" "level of immigration;" "energy policies;" and "laws or policies on guns." Ratings for all four were at or near their record lows, and a majority reported some degree of satisfaction only for military strength and preparedness (62%). Public satisfaction also fell regarding the amount of federal taxes; quality of medical care; abortion policies; wealth distribution; the economy; quality of public education; government regulation of businesses and industries; and "the position of women." Overall, aside for military strength, the majority of Americans reported some degree of satisfaction only for "the position of women" (57%); "overall quality of life" (67%); "acceptance of gays and lesbians" (54%); "nation’s security from terrorism" (52%); and "the opportunity for a person in this nation to get ahead by working hard" (56%).

