https://sputnikglobe.com/20240311/russias-artillery-munition-production-3-times-higher-than-in-us-europe---reports-1117266041.html
Russia's Artillery Munition Production 3 Times Higher Than in US, Europe - Reports
Russia's Artillery Munition Production 3 Times Higher Than in US, Europe - Reports
Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia seems to be three times ahead of the United States and European countries combined in the production of artillery ammunition, and... 11.03.2024, Sputnik International
2024-03-11T14:00+0000
2024-03-11T14:00+0000
2024-03-11T14:00+0000
military
russia
ukraine
west
artillery
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0e/1109502403_0:242:3210:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8ac3ad0afa3126252981fe9bdc2f4096.jpg
Russia's production capacity amounts to 250,000 artillery munitions per month or about 3 million annually, while the US and Europe collectively can manufacture only 1.2 million munitions per year to send to Ukraine, a senior European intelligence official told CNN. "The outcome in Ukraine depends on how each side is equipped to conduct this war," a senior NATO official told the broadcaster. Russia had to slow down the production of missiles and other weapons at the start of its special military operation in Ukraine. However, its production started to pick up steam again by the end of 2022. As a result, Russia is currently generating more ammunition than the West, The New York Times reported in September 2023, citing US, European and Ukrainian officials.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240307/watch-russian-artillery-obliterate-ukrainian-positions-1117193245.html
russia
ukraine
west
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0e/1109502403_371:0:3102:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_82388629fd51b4768e8202859497d041.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, ukraine, west, artillery
russia, ukraine, west, artillery
Russia's Artillery Munition Production 3 Times Higher Than in US, Europe - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia seems to be three times ahead of the United States and European countries combined in the production of artillery ammunition, and this could have a significant impact on the outcome of the conflict in Ukraine, CNN reported Monday, citing NATO intelligence estimates.
Russia's production capacity amounts to 250,000 artillery munitions per month or about 3 million annually, while the US and Europe collectively can manufacture only 1.2 million munitions per year to send to Ukraine, a senior European intelligence official told CNN.
"The outcome in Ukraine depends on how each side is equipped to conduct this war," a senior NATO official told the broadcaster.
Russia had to slow down the production of missiles and other weapons at the start of its special military operation in Ukraine. However, its production started to pick up steam again by the end of 2022. As a result, Russia is currently generating more ammunition than the West
, The New York Times reported in September 2023, citing US, European and Ukrainian officials.