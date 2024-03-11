https://sputnikglobe.com/20240311/russias-artillery-munition-production-3-times-higher-than-in-us-europe---reports-1117266041.html

Russia's Artillery Munition Production 3 Times Higher Than in US, Europe - Reports

Russia's Artillery Munition Production 3 Times Higher Than in US, Europe - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik)

Russia's production capacity amounts to 250,000 artillery munitions per month or about 3 million annually, while the US and Europe collectively can manufacture only 1.2 million munitions per year to send to Ukraine, a senior European intelligence official told CNN. "The outcome in Ukraine depends on how each side is equipped to conduct this war," a senior NATO official told the broadcaster. Russia had to slow down the production of missiles and other weapons at the start of its special military operation in Ukraine. However, its production started to pick up steam again by the end of 2022. As a result, Russia is currently generating more ammunition than the West, The New York Times reported in September 2023, citing US, European and Ukrainian officials.

