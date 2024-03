https://sputnikglobe.com/20240307/watch-russian-artillery-obliterate-ukrainian-positions-1117193245.html

Watch Russian Artillery Obliterate Ukrainian Positions

Watch Russian Artillery Obliterate Ukrainian Positions

Sputnik International

Russian howitzers prove their accuracy and combat superiority once again, as soldiers demonstrate their mastery of agile artillery weapons in the special op zone

2024-03-07T15:58+0000

2024-03-07T15:58+0000

2024-03-07T15:58+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

russian ministry of defense

artillery

artillery fire

ministry of defense (mod)

special operation

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/07/1117193073_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_1e47ab1dcbd47066964ccf040cb0671f.jpg

The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released footage showing gunners from the Battlegroup Zapad locating and striking Ukrainian heavy military equipment and tank crews.Russian troops carry out regular high-precision strikes, destroying the enemy’s stronghold throughout the special op zone.The artillery unit operates as a single coherent mechanism. Soldiers fire at the located target at ranges of up to 30 kilometers. Due to their high firing accuracy, Russian soldiers call such howitzers “sniper weapons”.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russian artillerymen round the clock hunt for Ukrainian crews and tanks. Sputnik International Russian artillerymen round the clock hunt for Ukrainian crews and tanks. 2024-03-07T15:58+0000 true PT0M35S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia’s special military op in ukraine, special military operation, special military operational zone, special op zone, russian troops in special op zone, ukraine casualties in conflict, total ukrainian losses, how many people did ukraine loose, how many people did kiev loose, new russian weapons in ukraine, advanced russian weapons, russian defense ministry statements, latest russian military statements, what did shoigu say about ukraine, donetsk people’s republic, nato in ukraine, is nato in ukraine