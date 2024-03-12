https://sputnikglobe.com/20240312/cutting-edge-anti-uav-gun-paralyzes-ukraines-fpv-drones-in-special-op-zone-1117276830.html
Cutting-Edge Anti-UAV Gun Paralyzes Ukraine's FPV Drones in Special Op Zone
Cutting-Edge Anti-UAV Gun Paralyzes Ukraine's FPV Drones in Special Op Zone
Sputnik International
The "Argus-Antidron" anti-drone gun has been further developed to suppress Ukrainian FPV drones, the modernized product has passed tests and is already being used in the special military operation zone, the development director of the gun's developer, the Kaisant Research and Production Association, Alena Balandina, told RIA Novosti.
2024-03-12T12:32+0000
2024-03-12T12:32+0000
2024-03-12T12:32+0000
military
ukraine
russia
uav
drone
drone strike
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0c/1117276574_0:127:3190:1921_1920x0_80_0_0_738ed458cf5d74a6faefbf6b9ac708df.jpg
The "Argus-Antidron" anti-drone gun has been enhanced to effectively counter Ukrainian FPV drones. The upgraded version of the product has undergone rigorous testing and is currently in use within the special military operation zone. Alena Balandina, the development director at Kaisant Research and Production Association, confirmed this information to Sputnik.She also mentioned that soldiers are providing positive feedback on the upgraded Argus. According to her, "Kaisant" is producing hundreds of these anti-drone guns per month and ramping up production.The use of FPV drones in combat situations presents a significant danger to soldiers on the battlefield. These UAVs are employed for radio and optoelectronic reconnaissance, as well as to disrupt radar and missile systems during aerial assaults. Furthermore, FPV drones can be outfitted with specialized equipment for carrying ammunition and boast protected communication channels, making them resilient against electronic warfare.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240309/russia-destroys-47-ukrainian-drones-over-four-regions-at-night--1117218935.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0c/1117276574_230:0:2961:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2d906aa22129932de4aa6e7ff1d72bf9.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
modernized anti-uav gun, ukrainian fpv drones, special military operation zone, special military operation zone
modernized anti-uav gun, ukrainian fpv drones, special military operation zone, special military operation zone
Cutting-Edge Anti-UAV Gun Paralyzes Ukraine's FPV Drones in Special Op Zone
The Anti-Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) gun has become a crucial asset in contemporary warfare, especially in response to the growing proliferation of drones by Russia's enemies. These specialized weapons are specifically engineered to disable UAVs, thus enhancing the safety of military personnel on the ground.
The "Argus-Antidron" anti-drone gun has been enhanced to effectively counter Ukrainian FPV drones. The upgraded version of the product has undergone rigorous testing and is currently in use within the special military operation zone. Alena Balandina, the development director at Kaisant Research and Production Association, confirmed this information to Sputnik.
"While the appearance of our guns remains largely the same, we have made significant enhancements to the Argus drone gun. We have expanded the number of detection channels from three to six, ranging from 900 to 5800 megahertz. This includes channels specifically designed to jam FPV drones, which are currently the most pressing threat on the front lines. These upgraded weapons are not only undergoing testing, but they are also being deployed to the special operations zone," she said at the Robotics and Artificial Intelligence exhibition.
She also mentioned that soldiers are providing positive feedback on the upgraded Argus. According to her, "Kaisant" is producing hundreds of these anti-drone guns per month and ramping up production.
The use of FPV drones
in combat situations presents a significant danger to soldiers on the battlefield. These UAVs are employed for radio and optoelectronic reconnaissance, as well as to disrupt radar and missile systems during aerial assaults. Furthermore, FPV drones can be outfitted with specialized equipment for carrying ammunition and boast protected communication channels, making them resilient against electronic warfare.