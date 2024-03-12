https://sputnikglobe.com/20240312/cutting-edge-anti-uav-gun-paralyzes-ukraines-fpv-drones-in-special-op-zone-1117276830.html

Cutting-Edge Anti-UAV Gun Paralyzes Ukraine's FPV Drones in Special Op Zone

The "Argus-Antidron" anti-drone gun has been further developed to suppress Ukrainian FPV drones, the modernized product has passed tests and is already being used in the special military operation zone, the development director of the gun's developer, the Kaisant Research and Production Association, Alena Balandina, told RIA Novosti.

The "Argus-Antidron" anti-drone gun has been enhanced to effectively counter Ukrainian FPV drones. The upgraded version of the product has undergone rigorous testing and is currently in use within the special military operation zone. Alena Balandina, the development director at Kaisant Research and Production Association, confirmed this information to Sputnik.She also mentioned that soldiers are providing positive feedback on the upgraded Argus. According to her, "Kaisant" is producing hundreds of these anti-drone guns per month and ramping up production.The use of FPV drones in combat situations presents a significant danger to soldiers on the battlefield. These UAVs are employed for radio and optoelectronic reconnaissance, as well as to disrupt radar and missile systems during aerial assaults. Furthermore, FPV drones can be outfitted with specialized equipment for carrying ammunition and boast protected communication channels, making them resilient against electronic warfare.

