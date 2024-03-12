Only Half of Approximately 600 Germany’s Taurus Missiles Ready for Use - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Only half of approximately 600 Germany’s Taurus missiles are ready for use, the Welt newspaper reported on Tuesday.
According to Welt, Germany has around 600 Taurus missiles, but the total number is classified. Only half of these missiles are ready for use after their technical modernization in 2018, while other missiles have expired certificates, the newspaper reported.
The potential delivery of German-made cruise missiles to Ukraine sparked a scandal in Berlin at the beginning of March, with aleaked confidential conversation between Bundeswehr commanders discussing the possible use the weapons against Russian infrastructure in Crimea prompted questions about who’s really in charge in Germany – the military, or a government which has said it has no plans to send the missiles Kiev’s way.
Foreign Minister and Green Party leader Annalena Baerbock added fuel to the fire on Sunday, saying she was open to the “option” tabled by her British counterpart David Cameron of sending Taurus missiles to the UK, so that London could deliver more of its Storm Shadow cruise missiles to Ukraine.