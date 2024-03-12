https://sputnikglobe.com/20240312/only-half-of-approximately-600-germanys-taurus-missiles-ready-for-use---reports-1117284825.html

Only Half of Approximately 600 Germany’s Taurus Missiles Ready for Use - Reports

Only half of approximately 600 Germany’s Taurus missiles are ready for use, the Welt newspaper reported on Tuesday

According to Welt, Germany has around 600 Taurus missiles, but the total number is classified. Only half of these missiles are ready for use after their technical modernization in 2018, while other missiles have expired certificates, the newspaper reported.Foreign Minister and Green Party leader Annalena Baerbock added fuel to the fire on Sunday, saying she was open to the “option” tabled by her British counterpart David Cameron of sending Taurus missiles to the UK, so that London could deliver more of its Storm Shadow cruise missiles to Ukraine.

