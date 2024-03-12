Philippine Foreign Ministry Says Some of China's Proposals on South China Sea 'Workable'
© Zhang BinThe frigate Enshi (Hull 627), Yongzhou (Hull 628), Bazhong (Hull 625), and Wuzhou (Hull 626) steam in formation during a 9-day maritime training exercise in waters of the South China Sea in late November, 2020. They are attached to a frigate flotilla of the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Some of China's proposals to the Philippines concerning the territorial disputes between the two countries over areas in the South China Sea are "somewhat workable" while many are against the country' interests, the Philippine Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.
The ministry made a reference to an article titled "Chinese Official: PH ignored China's proposals on sea row," published in The Manila Times newspaper on Monday, saying that it had received concept papers from China on the issue in 2023 and had "undertaken serious study and consideration" of the proposals.
"While a few proposals were deemed somewhat workable, many of the remaining Chinese proposals were determined, after careful study, scrutiny and deliberation within the Philippine Government, to be contrary to our national interests," the ministry said in a statement.
After reviewing the proposals, Manila presented its counterproposals to Beijing in 2023 and the issue was discussed during the 8th Bilateral Consultation Meeting on the south china sea in Shanghai in January, the ministry added.
23 February, 08:05 GMT
The territorial affiliation of a number of islands and reefs in the South China Sea has been the subject of disputes between China, the Philippines and several other Asia-Pacific countries for decades. Significant oil and gas reserves have been discovered on the continental shelf of those islands, including the Paracel Islands, Thitu Island, Scarborough Shoal and the Spratly Islands, with the Whitson Reef being part.
In July 2016, following a lawsuit filed by the Philippines, the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague ruled that China has no grounds for territorial claims in the South China Sea. The court ruled that the islands are not disputed territory and do not constitute an exclusive economic zone, but Beijing refused to recognize or accept the ruling.