Philippine Foreign Ministry Says Some of China's Proposals on South China Sea 'Workable'

Some of China's proposals to the Philippines concerning the territorial disputes between the two countries over areas in the South China Sea are "somewhat workable" while many are against the country' interests, the Philippine Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday

The ministry made a reference to an article titled "Chinese Official: PH ignored China's proposals on sea row," published in The Manila Times newspaper on Monday, saying that it had received concept papers from China on the issue in 2023 and had "undertaken serious study and consideration" of the proposals. After reviewing the proposals, Manila presented its counterproposals to Beijing in 2023 and the issue was discussed during the 8th Bilateral Consultation Meeting on the south china sea in Shanghai in January, the ministry added. In July 2016, following a lawsuit filed by the Philippines, the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague ruled that China has no grounds for territorial claims in the South China Sea. The court ruled that the islands are not disputed territory and do not constitute an exclusive economic zone, but Beijing refused to recognize or accept the ruling.

