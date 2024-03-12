https://sputnikglobe.com/20240312/russia-foils-ukraines-attempt-to-carry-out-terrorist-attack-using-25-uavs-1117274756.html
Russia Foils Ukraine's Attempt to Carry Out Terrorist Attack Using 25 UAVs
Russia Foils Ukraine's Attempt to Carry Out Terrorist Attack Using 25 UAVs
Sputnik International
Russian air defenses destroyed 25 Ukrainian drones over Russian territory overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"An attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack with the use of 25 airplane-type drones on objects on the territory of the Russian Federation was foiled," the ministry said. According to the ministry, the air defense forces on duty intercepted and destroyed two drones over the territory of the Moscow Region, one over the Leningrad Region, seven over the Belgorod Region, 11 over the Kursk Region, one over the Bryansk Region, one over the Tula Region and two over the Orel Region.Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into the Russian territory almost daily since it launched a counteroffensive in early June. The United Nations said in August 2023, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.
"An attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack with the use of 25 airplane-type drones on objects on the territory of the Russian Federation was foiled," the ministry said.
According to the ministry, the air defense forces
on duty intercepted and destroyed two drones over the territory of the Moscow Region, one over the Leningrad Region, seven over the Belgorod Region, 11 over the Kursk Region, one over the Bryansk Region, one over the Tula Region and two over the Orel Region.
Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into the Russian territory almost daily since it launched a counteroffensive in early June. The United Nations said in August 2023, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.