Russia Informs OPCW About Ukraine’s Plans to Commit Terrorist Attack - Envoy

Russia Informs OPCW About Ukraine's Plans to Commit Terrorist Attack - Envoy

Russia has informed the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) about Ukraine’s plans to commit terrorist attacks using a toxic substance produced in the United States, Russian Ambassador to the Netherlands and Permanent Representative to the OPCW Vladimir Tarabrin told Ria Novosti on Tuesday

"We informed .. about the plans of the Ukrainian special services to carry out terrorist attacks … using a US-made analogue of the toxic substance BZ, which is included in Schedule 2 of the CWC [Chemical Weapons Convention] Chemicals Annex," the diplomat said.The 105th session of the OPCW Executive Council was held in The Hague in March 5-8. Tarabrin noted that, on the eve of the meeting, Russia sent a note to the OPCW Technical Secretariat requesting to distribute information to the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) members that the Russian Federation has up-to-date information on Ukraine using toxic chemicals.According to Tarabrin, the Russian delegation has stressed that Russia has sufficient technical expertise to conduct comprehensive analysis and investigation looking into cases of Ukrainian forces using toxic chemicals.

