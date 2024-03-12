https://sputnikglobe.com/20240312/russia-informs-opcw-about-ukraines-plans-to-commit-terrorist-attack---envoy-1117287867.html
Russia Informs OPCW About Ukraine’s Plans to Commit Terrorist Attack - Envoy
Russia Informs OPCW About Ukraine’s Plans to Commit Terrorist Attack - Envoy
Sputnik International
Russia has informed the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) about Ukraine’s plans to commit terrorist attacks using a toxic substance produced in the United States, Russian Ambassador to the Netherlands and Permanent Representative to the OPCW Vladimir Tarabrin told Ria Novosti on Tuesday
2024-03-12T17:24+0000
2024-03-12T17:24+0000
2024-03-12T17:24+0000
world
russia
ukraine
organization for the prohibition of chemical weapons (opcw)
organisation for the prohibition of chemical weapons (opcw)
chemical weapons convention
toxic chemicals
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107922/51/1079225185_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_2374955accad98b5d6eec421d0275845.jpg
"We informed .. about the plans of the Ukrainian special services to carry out terrorist attacks … using a US-made analogue of the toxic substance BZ, which is included in Schedule 2 of the CWC [Chemical Weapons Convention] Chemicals Annex," the diplomat said.The 105th session of the OPCW Executive Council was held in The Hague in March 5-8. Tarabrin noted that, on the eve of the meeting, Russia sent a note to the OPCW Technical Secretariat requesting to distribute information to the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) members that the Russian Federation has up-to-date information on Ukraine using toxic chemicals.According to Tarabrin, the Russian delegation has stressed that Russia has sufficient technical expertise to conduct comprehensive analysis and investigation looking into cases of Ukrainian forces using toxic chemicals.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240227/retreating-ukrainians-try-to-stop-russian-advance-with-chemical-terror-attacks-1117018450.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107922/51/1079225185_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7234deafc6062064dcaa95965783429c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukraine using toxic chemicals, are ukrainians using toxic chemicals
ukraine using toxic chemicals, are ukrainians using toxic chemicals
Russia Informs OPCW About Ukraine’s Plans to Commit Terrorist Attack - Envoy
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has informed the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) about Ukraine’s plans to commit terrorist attacks using a toxic substance produced in the United States, Russian Ambassador to the Netherlands and Permanent Representative to the OPCW Vladimir Tarabrin told Ria Novosti on Tuesday.
"We informed .. about the plans of the Ukrainian special services to carry out terrorist attacks … using a US-made analogue of the toxic substance BZ, which is included in Schedule 2 of the CWC [Chemical Weapons Convention] Chemicals Annex
," the diplomat said.
The 105th session of the OPCW Executive Council was held in The Hague in March 5-8. Tarabrin noted that, on the eve of the meeting, Russia sent a note to the OPCW Technical Secretariat requesting to distribute information to the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) members that the Russian Federation has up-to-date information on Ukraine using toxic chemicals
.
"Moreover, we have organized a briefing at OPCW headquarters to showcase the materials at our disposal. The event generated keen interest among the non-aggregated OPCW member states and was attended by some 20 delegations from developing countries. Western nations didn’t come to our event. This did not prevent them from calling the information we provided as 'Russian disinformation and propaganda', as they often do. But they could not refute us in any way," he also noted.
According to Tarabrin, the Russian delegation has stressed that Russia has sufficient technical expertise to conduct comprehensive analysis and investigation looking into cases of Ukrainian forces
using toxic chemicals.