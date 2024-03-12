International
Sputnik International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Armed Forces Take Control of Nevelskoe Settlement in Donetsk Area - MoD
Russian Armed Forces Take Control of Nevelskoe Settlement in Donetsk Area - MoD
Ukraine has lost more than 380 soldiers in the Avdeyevka area, also knpwn as Avdeyevka, over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
russia's special operation in ukraine
donetsk
russia
russian defense ministry
ukraine
avdeyevka
Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repelled seven attacks and counterattacks by Ukrainian troops in the Kupyansk area, and another attack in the South Donetsk area. Ukraine has also lost up to 350 soldiers in the Donetsk area, more than 145 soldiers in the South Donetsk direction and 40 soldiers in the Kupyansk region, the ministry said. Additionally, the Russian armed forces have taken control of the Nevelskoe settlement in the Donetsk area, the statement read.
11:26 GMT 12.03.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has lost more than 380 soldiers in the Avdeyevka area, over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repelled seven attacks and counterattacks by Ukrainian troops in the Kupyansk area, and another attack in the South Donetsk area.

"The enemy lost more than 380 soldiers, two armored fighting vehicles and 13 vehicles [in the Avdeyevka area]," the ministry said in a statement.

Ukraine has also lost up to 350 soldiers in the Donetsk area, more than 145 soldiers in the South Donetsk direction and 40 soldiers in the Kupyansk region, the ministry said.
Additionally, the Russian armed forces have taken control of the Nevelskoe settlement in the Donetsk area, the statement read.
