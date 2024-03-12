https://sputnikglobe.com/20240312/russian-armed-forces-take-control-of-nevelskoe-settlement-in-donetsk-area---mod-1117280823.html

Russian Armed Forces Take Control of Nevelskoe Settlement in Donetsk Area - MoD

Ukraine has lost more than 380 soldiers in the Avdeyevka area, also knpwn as Avdeyevka, over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repelled seven attacks and counterattacks by Ukrainian troops in the Kupyansk area, and another attack in the South Donetsk area. Ukraine has also lost up to 350 soldiers in the Donetsk area, more than 145 soldiers in the South Donetsk direction and 40 soldiers in the Kupyansk region, the ministry said. Additionally, the Russian armed forces have taken control of the Nevelskoe settlement in the Donetsk area, the statement read.

