https://sputnikglobe.com/20240312/uk-to-send-hms-diamond-destroyer-to-red-sea-to-rejoin-naval-mission---minister-1117285011.html

UK to Send HMS Diamond Destroyer to Red Sea to Rejoin Naval Mission - Minister

UK to Send HMS Diamond Destroyer to Red Sea to Rejoin Naval Mission - Minister

Sputnik International

The United Kingdom will send its HMS Diamond destroyer to the Red Sea to take over from HMS Richmond frigate in protecting commercial shipping in the region from attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels, Defense Secretary Grant Shapps said Tuesday

2024-03-12T15:05+0000

2024-03-12T15:05+0000

2024-03-12T15:05+0000

world

red sea crisis

grant shapps

united kingdom (uk)

red sea

yemen

houthi

hms diamond

hms richmond

gaza strip

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105017/09/1050170922_0:80:1438:889_1920x0_80_0_0_afbf472b5a8be80018cb6e110135581e.jpg

"I thank the crew of HMS Richmond for their incredible work and am confident that HMS Diamond will continue to stand up for freedom of navigation and the safety of seafarers," Shapps said in a statement. HMS Diamond, equipped with Sea Viper surface-to-air missiles, has patrolled the volatile region since the end of December, after the United States said it would muster a multinational naval force for the stated goal of protecting maritime shipping from Yemeni rebel attacks. HMS Richmond, armed with Sea Ceptor air defense missiles, was rotated to the region at the beginning of January. After handing over to HMS Diamond, the warship will set sail for the UK for maintenance and resupply.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240209/houthis-say-all-warships-must-leave-red-sea-as-brit-ship-sent-off-for-refit-following-militia-1116697236.html

united kingdom (uk)

red sea

yemen

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

houthi attacks in the red sea, terrorist attacks in the red sea, why are houthis attacks ships in the red sea, commercial ships under attack in the red sea, who do houthis target, who do houthis attack, who are houtis, red sea attacks, what’s happening in the red sea, why are there attacks in the red sea, us ships in the red sea, us coalition in the red sea, us-led coalition in the red sea, international coalition in the red sea, military hostilities in the red sea, tensions in the red sea