UK to Send HMS Diamond Destroyer to Red Sea to Rejoin Naval Mission - Minister

The United Kingdom will send its HMS Diamond destroyer to the Red Sea to take over from HMS Richmond frigate in protecting commercial shipping in the region from attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels, Defense Secretary Grant Shapps said Tuesday
"I thank the crew of HMS Richmond for their incredible work and am confident that HMS Diamond will continue to stand up for freedom of navigation and the safety of seafarers," Shapps said in a statement. HMS Diamond, equipped with Sea Viper surface-to-air missiles, has patrolled the volatile region since the end of December, after the United States said it would muster a multinational naval force for the stated goal of protecting maritime shipping from Yemeni rebel attacks. HMS Richmond, armed with Sea Ceptor air defense missiles, was rotated to the region at the beginning of January. After handing over to HMS Diamond, the warship will set sail for the UK for maintenance and resupply.
The United Kingdom will send its HMS Diamond destroyer to the Red Sea to take over from HMS Richmond frigate in protecting commercial shipping in the region from attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels, Defense Secretary Grant Shapps said Tuesday.
"I thank the crew of HMS Richmond for their incredible work and am confident that HMS Diamond will continue to stand up for freedom of navigation and the safety of seafarers," Shapps said in a statement.
HMS Diamond, equipped with Sea Viper surface-to-air missiles
, has patrolled the volatile region since the end of December, after the United States said it would muster a multinational naval force for the stated goal of protecting maritime shipping from Yemeni rebel attacks
.
HMS Richmond, armed with Sea Ceptor air defense missiles, was rotated to the region at the beginning of January. After handing over to HMS Diamond, the warship will set sail for the UK for maintenance and resupply.
Yemen's Houthi rebels said in November they would attack Israeli-linked ships passing through the Red Sea in retaliation for the Israeli invasion of the Gaza Strip. They have since launched dozens of attacks on ships in the region, prompting retaliatory airstrikes from the UK and the US.