Ukraine Loses 234 Fighters During Attempt to Cross Border - MoD
Ukraine lost 234 fighters, seven tanks and three Bradley infantry fighting vehicles during an attempt to cross Russia’s border on Tuesday, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine lost 234 fighters, seven tanks and three Bradley infantry fighting vehicles during an attempt to cross Russia’s border on Tuesday, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said.
"The enemy lost 234 militants killed, seven tanks, three US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and two armored personnel carriers. There were no violations of the state border," the ministry said in a statement, adding that all attacks were repelled when the enemy attempted to enter the Russian territory in three different directions.
In particular, the ministry said that up to 60 Ukrainian fighters
were killed and four trucks
were destroyed in the Kharkov Region
.
In addition, 100 soldiers
were killed in border areas form the Ukrainian side, and five tanks were also destroyed, while 45 troops
were killed near the Nekhoteyevka settlement in Russia’s Belgorod Region
. Moreover, two tanks
were destroyed near Nekhoteyevka.