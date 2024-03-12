https://sputnikglobe.com/20240312/russias-fsb-denies-ukrainian-armed-formations-entered-belgorod-kursk-regions-1117277497.html

Russia Foils Attempt by Ukrainian Armed Formations to Break Into Belgorod and Kursk Regions

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) on Tuesday denied information that Ukrainian armed formations entered Russia's border regions of Belgorod and Kursk.

"This morning, units of the Russian armed forces, together with units of the border service of the FSB of Russia, thwarted an attempt by the Kiev regime to break into the border territory of Russia in the Belgorod and Kursk regions," the ministry said in a statement, adding that Ukrainian forces tried to invade Russia with the support of tanks and armored fighting vehicles in three directions.The Russian forces prevented the violation of the state border by Ukrainian armed forces in the Belgorod and Kursk regions, the ministry added.Russian soldiers repelled all Ukraine attacks, the ministry said, adding that "the enemy came under fire from aviation, missile forces and artillery."Russian soldiers and border guards destroyed up to 60 Ukrainian soldiers that tried to infiltrate Russia's Belgorod Region, the ministry said.The Ukrainian forces suffered significant losses and were driven back from the Russian border, the ministry added.Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) on Tuesday denied information that Ukrainian armed formations entered Russia's border regions of Belgorod and Kursk.Since Sunday, the security forces have prevented the violation of the state border in the two regions, destroying over 100 people, six tanks and 20 armored vehicles, the FSB said. "Strikes against [Ukrainian] armed formations in the Ukrainian border area continue," the statement read.

