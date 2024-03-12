https://sputnikglobe.com/20240312/us-moves-forward-on-2bln-loan-to-poland-approve-sale-of-96-apache-helicopters--sullivan-1117289472.html

US Moves Forward on $2Bln Loan to Poland, Approve Sale of 96 Apache Helicopters – Sullivan

The United States has decided to move forward with a $2 billion foreign military financing loan to Poland under which it will sell 96 Apache attack helicopters, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday

“Today, the President [Joe Biden] will share with Poland's leaders that the United States plans to move forward with a new $2 billion Foreign Military Financing direct loan to Poland, using previously appropriated congressional funds and will offer to sell Poland 96 Apache helicopters,” Sullivan said during a press briefing.Aid to Kiev has included 14 Polish MiG-29 fighters, a dozen Mi-24 helicopter gunships, over 300 Soviet and Polish variants of the T-72 tank, 142 Polish-variant BMP-1s (known as BWP-1) and an array of sophisticated but aging Soviet howitzer and rocket artillery and air defense equipment.

poland

