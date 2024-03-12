https://sputnikglobe.com/20240312/us-moves-forward-on-2bln-loan-to-poland-approve-sale-of-96-apache-helicopters--sullivan-1117289472.html
US Moves Forward on $2Bln Loan to Poland, Approve Sale of 96 Apache Helicopters – Sullivan
The United States has decided to move forward with a $2 billion foreign military financing loan to Poland under which it will sell 96 Apache attack helicopters, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday
“Today, the President [Joe Biden] will share with Poland's leaders that the United States plans to move forward with a new $2 billion Foreign Military Financing direct loan to Poland, using previously appropriated congressional funds and will offer to sell Poland 96 Apache helicopters,” Sullivan said during a press briefing.Aid to Kiev has included 14 Polish MiG-29 fighters, a dozen Mi-24 helicopter gunships, over 300 Soviet and Polish variants of the T-72 tank, 142 Polish-variant BMP-1s (known as BWP-1) and an array of sophisticated but aging Soviet howitzer and rocket artillery and air defense equipment.
After sending some €3 billion worth of Soviet-era equipment to Kiev, Poland has been left highly dependent on assistance from its US allies, and on contracts with South Korea, when it comes to replenishing its stocks.
Aid to Kiev
has included 14 Polish MiG-29 fighters, a dozen Mi-24 helicopter gunships, over 300 Soviet and Polish variants of the T-72 tank, 142 Polish-variant BMP-1s (known as BWP-1) and an array of sophisticated but aging Soviet howitzer and rocket artillery and air defense equipment.