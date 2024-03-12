https://sputnikglobe.com/20240312/white-house-announces-300mln-emergency-security-assistance-package-for-ukraine-1117289011.html

White House Announces $300Mln Emergency Security Assistance Package for Ukraine

White House Announces $300Mln Emergency Security Assistance Package for Ukraine

Sputnik International

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan announced on Tuesday a new $300 million security assistance package for Ukraine

2024-03-12T18:16+0000

2024-03-12T18:16+0000

2024-03-12T18:26+0000

military

jake sullivan

ukraine

west

moscow

defense department

kremlin

us

military aid

us military aid

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/19/1116979707_0:185:3017:1882_1920x0_80_0_0_e848c58ac6e56508fca79b5882018e29.jpg

"Today, on behalf of President [Joe] Biden, I'm announcing an emergency package of security assistance of $300 million worth of weapons and equipment to address some of Ukraine's pressing needs," said Sullivan during a press briefing. Sullivan added that the package was made possible because of unanticipated cost savings in contracts the Defense Department negotiated to replace equipment already sent to Ukraine through previous drawdowns.New Aid Package Includes Artillery, GMLRS MunitionsThe new US $300 million aid package for Ukraine will include Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) rockets for their High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), he noted.New Aid Not Enough to Meet Kiev's Battlefield NeedsJake Sullivan also added that the new $300 million US emergency security aid package for Ukraine is not enough to meet Kiev's needs on the battlefield and will not prevent it from running out of munitions in the coming weeks."This ammunition will keep Ukraine's guns firing for a period, but only a short period," Sulivan said during a press briefing. The Kremlin has consistently warned against the West's continued arms deliveries to Ukraine, saying that they only prolong the conflict, adding that Western military equipment will be eventually destroyed. Moscow also cautioned that NATO countries “are playing with fire” by providing Kiev with arms.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240310/ukraine-cant-easily-replace-patriot-air-defenses-destroyed-by-russia--report-1117241886.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240312/us-intel-debunks-biden-admits-russia-doesnt-want-direct-military-conflict-with-nato-1117281270.html

ukraine

west

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

military aid for ukraine, is us giving more money to ukraine, why is us giving more money to kiev, what’s happening to money given to kiev, will us give more money to kiev, how much money does ukraine get, how much money us gives to ukraine, how much money eu gives to ukraine, how much money europe gives to ukraine, what weapons does ukraine receive, does us give ukraine new weapons