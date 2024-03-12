https://sputnikglobe.com/20240312/us-preparing-400-million-weapons-aid-package-for-ukraine---reports-1117285187.html
US Preparing $400 Million Weapons Aid Package for Ukraine - Reports
Sputnik International
The United States is preparing a $400 million aid package of weapons for Ukraine after a nearly three-month-long pause since the announcement of the latest military aid package for Kiev, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing US officials
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/10/1113423583_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_06517626abcec89e1eefcc8b1ed16e9a.jpg
The last time the United States announced a new package of military assistance to Kiev was at the end of December 2023. The $250 million package completely depleted funds for military support for Ukraine approved by Congress a year earlier. Meanwhile, US lawmakers to date have not passed a $118 billion national security supplemental package that includes $60 billion for Ukraine, $14 billion for Israel and border policy reforms.The Kremlin has consistently warned against the West's continued arms deliveries to Ukraine, saying that they only prolong the conflict, adding that Western military equipment will be eventually destroyed. Moscow also cautioned that NATO countries “are playing with fire” by providing Kiev with arms.Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. According to him, the US and NATO are directly involved in the Ukraine conflict by supplying weapons and training soldiers in the UK, Germany, Italy and other countries.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240312/us-intel-debunks-biden-admits-russia-doesnt-want-direct-military-conflict-with-nato-1117281270.html
US Preparing $400 Million Weapons Aid Package for Ukraine - Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik/Prime) – The United States is preparing a $400 million aid package of weapons for Ukraine after a nearly three-month-long pause since the announcement of the latest military aid package for Kiev, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing US officials.
The last time the United States announced a new package of military assistance to Kiev was at the end of December 2023. The $250 million package
completely depleted funds for military support for Ukraine
approved by Congress a year earlier.
Meanwhile, US lawmakers to date have not passed a $118 billion national security supplemental package that includes $60 billion for Ukraine, $14 billion for Israel and border policy reforms.
Western countries have provided hundreds of billions of dollars worth of aid to Ukraine since the start of Russia's special military operation in February 2022. Aid shipments began in 2022 with artillery munitions and training and have escalated to include tanks, advanced air-defense systems, missiles and cluster munitions.
The Kremlin has consistently warned against the West's continued arms deliveries to Ukraine
, saying that they only prolong the conflict, adding that Western military equipment will be eventually destroyed. Moscow also cautioned that NATO countries “are playing with fire
” by providing Kiev with arms
.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. According to him, the US and NATO are directly involved in the Ukraine conflict
by supplying weapons and training soldiers in the UK, Germany, Italy and other countries.