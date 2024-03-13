https://sputnikglobe.com/20240313/do-your-duty-come-what-may-why-do-russian-women-join-volunteer-battalions-1117267245.html

Do Your Duty, Come What May: Why Do Russian Women Join Volunteer Battalions?

Do Your Duty, Come What May: Why Do Russian Women Join Volunteer Battalions?

Sputnik International

A 33-year old woman, call sign “Shum” (lit. “Noise”), has told Sputnik why she left the Russian city of Saint Petersburg – dubbed the "Northern Palmyra" and the "Venice of the North" – for the noise of battle in the Ukraine conflict.

2024-03-13T12:00+0000

2024-03-13T12:00+0000

2024-03-13T12:00+0000

ukraine

russia's special operation in ukraine

sergei shoigu

russia

russian armed forces

female fighters

female soldiers

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0c/1117280362_0:29:1281:749_1920x0_80_0_0_743234e8393bf682eea68886cffe5413.jpg

Shum, an evacuation group medical worker of the "Don" Volunteer Assault Corps, arrived in the special military operation zone a year ago.Pretty, smiling, and playful, Shum looks younger than her age."I’m just very loud, I often make noise - that’s why I have such a call sign," she said.Sputnik's interlocutor wound up in the volunteer assault corps almost by accident: she was told that joining Don would be the quickest way to enlist. Prior to that, she had exhausted all other possibilities of getting to the front line.She argues that if one wants to defend their Motherland, it doesn't matter whether a person is a man or a woman.It's hardly surprising that young Russian women strive to go to the front line: many of them are taking up the torch from their great-grandmothers.According to some estimates, between 600,000 and one million Russian women participated in World War II in various capacities, including as pilots, snipers, drivers, intelligence officers, tank crews, artillerywomen, etc.Over 1,000 Russian women are currently serving in the zone of the special military operation, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu revealed last year.Very soon, Shum will be dispatched to Avdeyevka, a city in the Donetsk region that was liberated by the Russian Armed Forces on February 17.She says it's not shameful to be scared during hostilities, as it's quite natural."It can always be scary. Only a fool or a dead person is not afraid of anything. Fear is a natural defense mechanism to survive. It's the so-called self-preservation instinct. He who is not afraid will die."Shum doesn't believe being at the front line is more difficult for women than for men.There are sweet moments too, Sputnik's interlocutor continued:Shum is currently not making plans for the future, as she believes that surviving and winning are the most important priorities right now."I have dreams, of course," the female soldier said when asked what she will do when the conflict is over. "Probably, I would like to continue my journalistic work, to maintain my own blog. I will spend more time with my family and my son."Those in the West who believe Russia is waging a "war of aggression" know virtually nothing about Ukraine and the roots of the conflict, she underscored: they should visit the Alley of Angels, a memorial to Donetsk children murdered by the Kiev regime since 2014.NATO member states fuelling the conflict and sending weapons and manpower to Ukraine should bear in mind that Russians don't surrender, Shum concluded.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240308/russian-valkyrie-how-blue-eyed-ballet-dancer-turned-into-military-commander-1117193413.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240311/the-dirty-little-secret-behind-the-dramatic-debate-over-taurus-missiles-in-ukraine-1117268184.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Do Your Duty, Come What May: Why Do Russian Women Join Volunteer Battalions Sputnik International Do Your Duty, Come What May: Why Do Russian Women Join Volunteer Battalions 2024-03-13T12:00+0000 true PT1M53S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

ukraine conflict, war in ukraine, russian women join volunteer battalions, russian female soldiers, second world war, ww2, russian women ukraine frontline, russian women join military ranks, russia is protecting its sovereignty in ukraine conflict, nato proxy war in ukraine, nato sending troops to ukraine