Do Your Duty, Come What May: Why Do Russian Women Join Volunteer Battalions?
Do Your Duty, Come What May: Why Do Russian Women Join Volunteer Battalions?
A 33-year old woman, call sign “Shum” (lit. “Noise”), has told Sputnik why she left the Russian city of Saint Petersburg – dubbed the "Northern Palmyra" and the "Venice of the North" – for the noise of battle in the Ukraine conflict.
Shum, an evacuation group medical worker of the "Don" Volunteer Assault Corps, arrived in the special military operation zone a year ago.Pretty, smiling, and playful, Shum looks younger than her age."I'm just very loud, I often make noise - that's why I have such a call sign," she said.Sputnik's interlocutor wound up in the volunteer assault corps almost by accident: she was told that joining Don would be the quickest way to enlist. Prior to that, she had exhausted all other possibilities of getting to the front line.She argues that if one wants to defend their Motherland, it doesn't matter whether a person is a man or a woman.It's hardly surprising that young Russian women strive to go to the front line: many of them are taking up the torch from their great-grandmothers.According to some estimates, between 600,000 and one million Russian women participated in World War II in various capacities, including as pilots, snipers, drivers, intelligence officers, tank crews, artillerywomen, etc.Over 1,000 Russian women are currently serving in the zone of the special military operation, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu revealed last year.Very soon, Shum will be dispatched to Avdeyevka, a city in the Donetsk region that was liberated by the Russian Armed Forces on February 17.She says it's not shameful to be scared during hostilities, as it's quite natural."It can always be scary. Only a fool or a dead person is not afraid of anything. Fear is a natural defense mechanism to survive. It's the so-called self-preservation instinct. He who is not afraid will die."Shum doesn't believe being at the front line is more difficult for women than for men.There are sweet moments too, Sputnik's interlocutor continued:Shum is currently not making plans for the future, as she believes that surviving and winning are the most important priorities right now."I have dreams, of course," the female soldier said when asked what she will do when the conflict is over. "Probably, I would like to continue my journalistic work, to maintain my own blog. I will spend more time with my family and my son."Those in the West who believe Russia is waging a "war of aggression" know virtually nothing about Ukraine and the roots of the conflict, she underscored: they should visit the Alley of Angels, a memorial to Donetsk children murdered by the Kiev regime since 2014.NATO member states fuelling the conflict and sending weapons and manpower to Ukraine should bear in mind that Russians don't surrender, Shum concluded.
Shum, an evacuation group medical worker of the "Don" Volunteer Assault Corps, arrived in the special military operation zone a year ago.
"It's the love for the Motherland that played a role," she said, responding to a question as to why she decided to join the volunteer corps. "I didn’t immediately manage to enroll in contract service: for almost a year, I simply delivered humanitarian aid, including to the front line. So I knew what I was getting into."
Pretty, smiling, and playful, Shum looks younger than her age.
"I’m just very loud, I often make noise - that’s why I have such a call sign," she said.
Sputnik's interlocutor wound up in the volunteer assault corps almost by accident: she was told that joining Don would be the quickest way to enlist. Prior to that, she had exhausted all other possibilities of getting to the front line.
"I heard again and again: 'We don’t enroll women.' I think this is unfair: if a woman wants to join the military service, she should be given such an opportunity."
She argues that if one wants to defend their Motherland, it doesn't matter whether a person is a man or a woman.
It's hardly surprising that young Russian women strive to go to the front line
: many of them are taking up the torch from their great-grandmothers.
According to some estimates, between 600,000 and one million Russian women participated in World War II in various capacities, including as pilots, snipers, drivers, intelligence officers, tank crews, artillerywomen, etc.
Over 1,000 Russian women are currently serving in the zone of the special military operation, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu revealed last year.
Very soon, Shum will be dispatched to Avdeyevka
, a city in the Donetsk region that was liberated by the Russian Armed Forces on February 17.
"How am I preparing? I read books on tactical medicine, I practice and work out certain aspects. I bought medicines. What am I expecting? I can’t say anything about that. During war, you're just waiting for an order. I live according to the principle: 'Do your duty, come what may.'"
She says it's not shameful to be scared during hostilities, as it's quite natural.
"It can always be scary. Only a fool or a dead person is not afraid of anything. Fear is a natural defense mechanism to survive. It's the so-called self-preservation instinct. He who is not afraid will die."
Shum doesn't believe being at the front line is more difficult for women than for men.
"In fact, any war is one continuous difficulty. I don't think it can be easy for anyone. Perhaps the main difficulties [women face] are hygiene matters. Psychologically, I think it’s difficult for everyone who is here. Many people can’t stand it, even seasoned military men. For their part, women have a more flexible psyche."
There are sweet moments too, Sputnik's interlocutor continued:
"It’s very nice to receive news from home and children’s letters. Sometimes you even read and tears [of joy] roll down your cheeks. These are just very warm moments. I hope I’ll get more letters like those from kids."
Shum is currently not making plans for the future, as she believes that surviving and winning are the most important priorities right now.
"I have dreams, of course," the female soldier said when asked what she will do when the conflict is over. "Probably, I would like to continue my journalistic work, to maintain my own blog. I will spend more time with my family and my son."
Those in the West who believe Russia is waging a "war of aggression" know virtually nothing about Ukraine and the roots of the conflict, she underscored: they should visit the Alley of Angels
, a memorial to Donetsk children murdered by the Kiev regime since 2014.
NATO member states fuelling the conflict and sending weapons and manpower to Ukraine should bear in mind that Russians don't surrender, Shum concluded.