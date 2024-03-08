https://sputnikglobe.com/20240308/russian-valkyrie-how-blue-eyed-ballet-dancer-turned-into-military-commander-1117193413.html

Russian Valkyrie: How Blue-Eyed Ballet Dancer Turned Into Military Commander

Russian Valkyrie: How Blue-Eyed Ballet Dancer Turned Into Military Commander

Sputnik International

A Russian ballet dancer-turned-female warrior sat down with Sputnik to tell her story about life and her fight in the special military operation in Ukraine.

2024-03-08T07:00+0000

2024-03-08T07:00+0000

2024-03-08T08:18+0000

russia

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

europe

us

military

military & intelligence

volunteer forces

volunteer

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/07/1117193621_0:90:1280:810_1920x0_80_0_0_78222c98d0f48f99b01cc53f03edc597.jpg

Valkyrie had no combat experience when she came to the conflict zone: she is a ballet dancer by profession. One could have hardly imagined that this beautiful slim blue-eyed woman would one day put on a military uniform and take up an assault rifle.She is no tenderling: her call sign originates from her bike-riding hobby."I am a member of the international women's motorcycle club 'Night Valkyries'," she explained. "I came here with my 'road' name."Valkyrie initially started to assist Russian volunteer battalions as a humanitarian worker. One day she was contacted by Mikhail Turkanov, call sign Pitbull, a commander of the Russian Espanola brigade, who invited her to join their ranks.According to Sputnik's interlocutor, there's a rule that when men and women are standing shoulder to shoulder in the combat zone female soldiers have no privileges, they fight on a par with men."When women fight alongside men, there are no difficulties at all, because on the battlefield we are all fighters," the female soldier said. At the same time Espanola warriors completely understand that women have their own daily necessities, Sputnik's interlocutor continued.These daily necessities completely pale in comparison with the joy of seeing your comrades-in-arms returning safe and sound from the battlefield, she emphasized.Valkyrie initially joined Espanola as a member of the assault group, but soon she was elevated to deputy company commander.She said that she never sought a senior position in the first place. However, her commander allows his subordinates to learn from him and passes on his experience. "He is always with us at the training grounds, always with us both in training and on the front line."Once, when he was seriously wounded, he decided to make Valkyrie one of his deputies."He said that I have some organizational skills. The fighters of our assault company and the commander himself could say whether I handled it well. Espanola's motto is: 'Never retreat and never give up.' They promoted me, and so far it seems to be working."She wasn't scared to lead an assault group, but she feared to let her companions in arms and her commander down.When the special military operation is over, the soldier wants to educate youths in patriotism, sports, and survival skills."I don't want the younger generation to be sort of pampered flowers on the lawn. Let them develop in sports, let them develop as true patriots. I will look for those talents who want to go to the top."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230422/we-are-together-russian-surgeon-saves-hundreds-in-donbass-1109765628.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240306/russia-is-your-friend-putin-unites-young-people-from-across-the-world-1117169922.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

russia, russian female soldiers, russian special military operation, ukraine conflict, ukraine war, war in ukraine, espanola brigade, espanola battalion, private military company (pmc) española