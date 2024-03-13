https://sputnikglobe.com/20240313/no-chance-war-weary-neocons-will-put-nato-boots-on-the-ground-in-ukraine-amid-putins-warning-1117306800.html

'No Chance' War-Weary Neocons Will Put NATO Boots on the Ground in Ukraine Amid Putin's Warning

Russia’s president has offered his sternest warning yet against the deployment of regular NATO ground troops in Ukraine, saying Moscow would treat them as invaders and Washington knows it. Sputnik reached out to respected Russian and US military and foreign affairs experts to get a better sense of the implications of Putin’s remarks.

President Putin has given another no-holds barred interview, this time to Dmitry Kiselev, the chief of Sputnik parent Rossiya Segodnya, commenting on an array of global problems, from the crisis in Ukraine to strategic risks facing the globe thanks to the Damocles Sword of nuclear weapons hanging over humanity’s head.A large portion of the interview centered around Ukraine and the proxy war Russia’s military is fighting against the NATO alliance, with Putin making several major statements on the risks of escalation.Putin added that no amount of foreign weapons or even troops on the ground would change the situation on the battlefield, with the Western-backed regime in Kiev already crawling with foreign “advisers” and “mercenaries” and still suffering horrific losses at the hands of Russia’s Armed Forces.‘Cowardly’ Neocons Risk Awakening Russian Bear“The whole world knows that all of the conscience, honor and dignity” among US elites “have long been exhausted,” with the Washington establishment only seeming to respect an adversary that displays “strength,” Shpak said.“The Russian people know how to pull themselves together, and we have the capabilities, the experience and the plants and factories. Most importantly, our people are hard workers who will stand up for the defense of our Motherland,” the retired general added.Dr. Joe Siracusa, a US-born international affairs observer, historian and Russia specialist at Australia’s Curtin University, agrees that Putin’s choice of words made it obvious in no uncertain terms that Russia wouldn’t back down in Ukraine.Accordingly, the academic is confident that there’s really “no chance” of the US or NATO getting involved on the ground in Ukraine, even if “sometimes some of the Europeans get very excited about this, particularly the Poles and the French. But it would be very risky on their part because the United States Congress is frankly in no mood to continue funding” the conflict, as evidenced by the continued holdup of some $61 billion in proposed spending by the MAGA Republican-led House of Representatives.Russia’s War EconomyPutin also dedicated part of his interview to the growing capabilities of Russia’s defense industrial base, saying it is increasingly in a position to outproduce and outmatch the collective West, and at a fraction of what NATO spends on defense. Putin said the development of Russia’s defense sector is “progressing, without any exaggeration, by leaps and bounds,” and “nullifying” entire classes of NATO weapons systems (such as missile defenses) with its new strategic capabilities, notwithstanding the Pentagon’s gargantuan “black hole” of a defense budget. Russia will continue to increase its capabilities in this area, the president indicated.General Shpak said such measures can only be characterized as “timely” in light of the crisis in relations with the US and NATO.For his part, Dr. Siracusa said it has become patently obvious that Russia has proven its ability “to reproduce or to replenish munitions as soon as they’re used in Ukraine. In fact, I think Russia outproduces Americans by 10 to 1 in terms of ammunition reproduction.”Washington's Miscalculated Proxy WarAttributing Russia’s successes to superior organization, the academic emphasized that “the United States did not expect to be bankrolling Ukraine this long,” with Washington paying not only for Kiev’s arms bills, but even the salaries of public servants. “But there’s really no interest in the United States in pursuing Biden’s policy of supporting Zelensky against Russia,” especially given his role in causing the crisis in the first place, Siracusa said.“I’m sure Putin didn’t want a war. What he wanted was a settlement with the United States to make sure that Ukraine did not join NATO, and there would be no advanced NATO weapons systems on Ukraine’s borders. Very few people in the United States realize that Ukraine’s borders are about 400 miles [450 km, ed.] to Moscow, and a rocket going at it at the speeds that they’re going at, they could deliver a nuclear warhead in about three minutes,” Siracusa said.If the shoe were on the other foot and an adversary of the Washington’s tried to deploy strategic weapons in the Americas, Siracusa expressed confidence that the Americans too “would threaten war, as indeed they did in 1962” during the Cuban Missile Crisis.“Are we ready for negotiations? Yes, we are. But we are only willing to negotiate based on the realities that have emerged, as they say in such cases, on the ground, rather than some kind of fantasies created by psychotropic drugs,” Putin said in his interview with Kiselev, alluding to President Zelensky’s ‘peace plan’.

