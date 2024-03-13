https://sputnikglobe.com/20240313/what-message-is-putin-sending-the-west-in-his-interview-1117298958.html

What Message is Putin Sending the West in His Interview?

What Message is Putin Sending the West in His Interview?

President Vladimir Putin stated clearly that Russia is not against peace negotiations, but they cannot be conducted on the basis of Zelensky formula, Russian political scientist Dmitry Evstafiev told Sputnik.

President Vladimir Putin has stated very clearly that Russia is not against peace negotiations, but that they cannot be conducted on the basis of proposals put forward by the Kiev regime, Russian political scientist Dmitry Evstafiev told Sputnik.The so-called “Zelensky formula” “will not be discussed in any way,” Evstafiev underscored. Commenting on Vladimir Putin’s interview with Dmitry Kiselev, director general of Rossiya Segodnya, Sputnik's parent media group, he continued:According to the analyst, an integral element of any negotiations needs to be “the West’s refusal to supply weapons to Ukraine.”Thirdly, these negotiations need to be conducted in a “public format and must be anchored in public agreements at the political level.”Putin laid out very clearly that Russia needs guarantees, the analyst said.He singled out the Russian head of state's remark that there will be no secret temporary agreements with anyone.In November 2022, Zelensky unveiled a 10-point initiative dubbed a "peace formula." It included an all-for-all prisoner swap with Russia, security guarantees for Ukraine, and a return to the pre-2014 borders. Moscow has continuously said it is open to peace negotiations as long as Kiev recognizes the territorial gains Russian forces have made since the launch of the special military operation.Putin's 'Warning' to NATOPresident Vladimir Putin has issued a warning to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization that Russia is prepared to defend itself with all possible means, military analyst Anatoliy Matviychuk told Sputnik. Weighing in on Putin’s interview on March 13, the analyst said: No matter what “plausible intentions,” such as “defense of democracy, or defense against Martians,” might be drummed up to justify any foreign army's boots on the ground on Russian territory, it would be an intervention, the retired colonel of the Russian Armed Forces underscored. Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his interview that there has not yet been any need to use tactical nuclear weapons as part of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, but when asked whether such an idea ever occurred to him, he replied, "No, but why?"Russia is prepared to use nuclear weapons if the existence of the Russian state is threatened, the Russian leader said, adding that Russia’s nuclear triad is more advanced than that of any other country."From the military and technical point of view, we are, of course, ready," Vladimir Putin said.

