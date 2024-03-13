https://sputnikglobe.com/20240313/what-message-is-putin-sending-the-west-in-his-interview-1117298958.html
What Message is Putin Sending the West in His Interview?
Sputnik International
President Vladimir Putin stated clearly that Russia is not against peace negotiations, but they cannot be conducted on the basis of Zelensky formula, Russian political scientist Dmitry Evstafiev told Sputnik.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0d/1117299941_0:76:2113:1265_1920x0_80_0_0_92cbd37fee01781102fe73353efc0952.jpg
President Vladimir Putin has stated very clearly that Russia is not against peace negotiations, but that they cannot be conducted on the basis of proposals put forward by the Kiev regime, Russian political scientist Dmitry Evstafiev told Sputnik.The so-called “Zelensky formula” “will not be discussed in any way,” Evstafiev underscored. Commenting on Vladimir Putin’s interview with Dmitry Kiselev, director general of Rossiya Segodnya, Sputnik's parent media group, he continued:According to the analyst, an integral element of any negotiations needs to be “the West’s refusal to supply weapons to Ukraine.”Thirdly, these negotiations need to be conducted in a “public format and must be anchored in public agreements at the political level.”Putin laid out very clearly that Russia needs guarantees, the analyst said.He singled out the Russian head of state's remark that there will be no secret temporary agreements with anyone.In November 2022, Zelensky unveiled a 10-point initiative dubbed a "peace formula." It included an all-for-all prisoner swap with Russia, security guarantees for Ukraine, and a return to the pre-2014 borders. Moscow has continuously said it is open to peace negotiations as long as Kiev recognizes the territorial gains Russian forces have made since the launch of the special military operation.Putin's 'Warning' to NATOPresident Vladimir Putin has issued a warning to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization that Russia is prepared to defend itself with all possible means, military analyst Anatoliy Matviychuk told Sputnik. Weighing in on Putin’s interview on March 13, the analyst said: No matter what “plausible intentions,” such as “defense of democracy, or defense against Martians,” might be drummed up to justify any foreign army's boots on the ground on Russian territory, it would be an intervention, the retired colonel of the Russian Armed Forces underscored. Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his interview that there has not yet been any need to use tactical nuclear weapons as part of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, but when asked whether such an idea ever occurred to him, he replied, "No, but why?"Russia is prepared to use nuclear weapons if the existence of the Russian state is threatened, the Russian leader said, adding that Russia’s nuclear triad is more advanced than that of any other country."From the military and technical point of view, we are, of course, ready," Vladimir Putin said.
ukraine
russia
What Message is Putin Sending the West in His Interview?
Russian President Vladimir Putin touched on a number of recent developments and hot topics that emerged after the message to the Federal Assembly in an exclusive interview with Dmitry Kiselev, director general of Rossiya Segodnya, Sputnik's parent media group.
President Vladimir Putin has stated very clearly that Russia is not against peace negotiations
, but that they cannot be conducted on the basis of proposals put forward by the Kiev regime, Russian political scientist Dmitry Evstafiev
told Sputnik
.
Watch the full video of the interview President Putin gave Dmitry Kiselev, director general of Rossiya Segodnya, via the link here.
The so-called “Zelensky formula”
“will not be discussed in any way
,” Evstafiev underscored. Commenting on Vladimir Putin’s interview with Dmitry Kiselev, director general of Rossiya Segodnya
, Sputnik's
parent media group, he continued:
“Some of our partners have hinted to us about the need to start negotiations… But, first and foremost, [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky’s formula cannot be a starting position. Secondly, any negotiations should lead to the establishment of a lasting peace, and cannot be an instrument of a temporary truce at the front in order to further pump the Kiev regime with weapons.”
According to the analyst, an integral element of any negotiations needs to be “the West’s refusal to supply weapons to Ukraine.”
Thirdly, these negotiations need to be conducted in a “public format and must be anchored in public agreements at the political level.”
Putin laid out very clearly that Russia needs guarantees, the analyst said.
“Guarantees can only be given by responsible political figures representing stable governments of Western countries, and must be offered in the nature of absolutely binding signed documents,” Dmitry Evstafiev said.
He singled out the Russian head of state's remark that there will be no secret temporary agreements with anyone.
Russia was, is, and will always be open to negotiations on a settlement in Ukraine, but intends to continue the special military operation until its goals are achieved, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated earlier in the year. Russian and Ukrainian delegations have engaged in several rounds of peace talks, but the negotiations ultimately reached an impasse. In October 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree stating that Kiev could not hold peace talks as long as Vladimir Putin is president of Russia.
In November 2022, Zelensky unveiled a 10-point initiative dubbed a "peace formula." It included an all-for-all prisoner swap with Russia, security guarantees for Ukraine, and a return to the pre-2014 borders. Moscow has continuously said it is open to peace negotiations as long as Kiev recognizes the territorial gains Russian forces have made since the launch of the special military operation.
Putin's 'Warning' to NATO
President Vladimir Putin has issued a warning to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization that Russia is prepared to defend itself with all possible means, military analyst Anatoliy Matviychuk told Sputnik.
Weighing in on Putin’s interview on March 13, the analyst said:
“I believe that Putin is warning the US that you [NATO] expanded and expanded, but as long as you did not affect our living space, we were silent.”
No matter what “plausible intentions,” such as “defense of democracy, or defense against Martians,” might be drummed up to justify any foreign army's boots on the ground on Russian territory, it would be an intervention, the retired colonel of the Russian Armed Forces underscored.
“Intervention is an invasion into the expanses of the economy, into the expanses of finance, into the expanses of military security and, strictly speaking, into vital areas where Russia carries out its life activities. We will defend it with all possible forces and means that we have. And we know that the president has always warned: in the event of a sharp deterioration or even a threat to sovereignty, we will not hesitate to use nuclear weapons. I believe that is his message in this interview,” Anatoliy Matviychuk said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his interview that there has not yet been any need to use tactical nuclear weapons as part of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, but when asked whether such an idea ever occurred to him, he replied, "No, but why?"
Russia is prepared to use nuclear weapons if the existence of the Russian state is threatened, the Russian leader said, adding that Russia’s nuclear triad
is more advanced than that of any other country.
"From the military and technical point of view, we are, of course, ready," Vladimir Putin said.