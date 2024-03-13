https://sputnikglobe.com/20240313/russian-air-defense-systems-intercepted-destroyed-58-uavs-overnight---mod-1117298566.html
Russian Air Defense Systems Intercepted, Destroyed 58 UAVs Overnight - MoD
Russian air defense systems have intercepted and destroyed 58 Ukrainian drones in the Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kursk, Leningrad and Ryazan regions overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"During the past night and the morning of March 13, attempts by the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks using aircraft-type UAVs against targets on the territory of Russia were stopped. On-duty air defense intercepted and destroyed 58 UAVs over the regions of Belgorod (11 UAVs), Bryansk (8 UAVs), Voronezh (29 UAVs), Kursk (8 UAVs), Leningrad (1 UAV), Ryazan (1 UAV)," the ministry said in a statement.Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into the Russian territory almost daily since it launched a counteroffensive in early June. The United Nations said in August, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defense systems have intercepted and destroyed 58 Ukrainian drones in the Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kursk, Leningrad and Ryazan regions overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"During the past night and the morning of March 13, attempts by the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks using aircraft-type UAVs
against targets on the territory of Russia were stopped. On-duty air defense intercepted and destroyed 58 UAVs over the regions of Belgorod (11 UAVs), Bryansk (8 UAVs), Voronezh (29 UAVs), Kursk (8 UAVs), Leningrad (1 UAV), Ryazan (1 UAV)," the ministry said in a statement.
Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into the Russian territory almost daily since it launched a counteroffensive in early June. The United Nations said in August, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.