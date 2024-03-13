https://sputnikglobe.com/20240313/uk-better-home-for-giant-sequoias-and-redwoods-than-native-us-1117305705.html

UK Better Home for Giant Sequoias and Redwoods Than Native US

Some tree species that grow as tall as 300 feet and have lifespans spanning up to 3,000 years have been shown to exhibit similar growth rates despite climatic and ecological variations in their respective environments, like in the UK and the US state of California.

The United Kingdom is now home to about 500,000 giant sequoia and coastal redwood trees — outnumbering just 80,000 of their kin growing in California's Sierra Nevada mountains, The towering trees can reach about 300 ft (90 meters) during their 3,000-year lifespan. Despite the ecological differences between the UK and in their native California, these trees show similar growth rates and can mop up substantial amounts of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, a stud published in the journal Royal Society Open Science revealed.Utilizing 3D terrestrial laser scanning technology, the scientists measured, weighed and analyzed the trees to study their stems, stumps, branches, bark, seeds and foliage. Referring back to historical records dating back to their introduction in 1853, when they were initially brought to the UK as seeds and saplings, the research team were able to measure their growth rates over time.Victorian-era Britain viewed these majestic trees as symbols of opulence, often adorning grand estates and parks with them.In the 21st century, their significance has evolved beyond mere decoration, becoming more practical — there is renewed interest in planting these giants for "public appeal and potential for storing carbon," according to the scientists.Researchers from University College London (UCL) and the Royal Botanic Gardens in Kew, west London, have made the first-ever map of giant redwood trees in the UK, finding around 5,000 across the country. They studied 97 trees in three locations: an avenue at Benmore Botanical Garden in Dunoon, Scotland, Wakehurst Place in West Sussex — whose grounds are managed by Kew Gardens — and a path in mixed woodland in Havering Country Park, Essex.They found that UK redwoods can capture 85 kilograms of carbon yearly, depending on their age, climate and care.

