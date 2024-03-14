Russia-N.Korea Relations Reach Unprecedentedly High Level - Foreign Ministry

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240314/russia-nkorea-relations-reach-unprecedentedly-high-level---foreign-ministry-1117339306.html
Relations between Russia and North Korea are at a very high level, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said.
The bilateral ties “have reached an unprecedentedly high level,” Rudenko said at a gala reception on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the signing of the first intergovernmental agreement on economic and cultural cooperation between North Korea, officially known as the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), and the Russian Federation.He said deepening practical interaction was discussed in detail during the meeting of the Russian-Korean intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation held in Pyongyang in November 2023.Rudenko said that after overcoming the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, bilateral contacts in the cultural and humanitarian spheres intensified.
“Contacts are being established in the sphere of tourism. At the beginning of this year, three Russian tourist groups already visited the DPRK,” the deputy minister said.