https://sputnikglobe.com/20240314/russia-nkorea-relations-reach-unprecedentedly-high-level---foreign-ministry-1117339306.html

Russia-N.Korea Relations Reach Unprecedentedly High Level - Foreign Ministry

Russia-N.Korea Relations Reach Unprecedentedly High Level - Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

Relations between Russia and North Korea are at a very high level, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said.

2024-03-14T23:44+0000

2024-03-14T23:44+0000

2024-03-14T23:44+0000

asia

russia

north korea

miroslav rudenko

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/0e/1113361553_0:168:3045:1881_1920x0_80_0_0_1925fe2fb257a62e290181a38f432f2a.jpg

The bilateral ties “have reached an unprecedentedly high level,” Rudenko said at a gala reception on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the signing of the first intergovernmental agreement on economic and cultural cooperation between North Korea, officially known as the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), and the Russian Federation.He said deepening practical interaction was discussed in detail during the meeting of the Russian-Korean intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation held in Pyongyang in November 2023.Rudenko said that after overcoming the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, bilateral contacts in the cultural and humanitarian spheres intensified.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231020/lavrovs-north-korea-trip-designed-to-counterbalance-us-belligerence-in-asian-theater-1114356399.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240314/take-look-at-north-korean-leader-participating-in-new-battle-tank-training-1117326111.html

russia

north korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia and north korea, russia dprk ties, russian korea contacts, russia in korean peninsula