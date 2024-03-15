LIVE UPDATES: Russians Head to the Polls to Elect Next President

Subscribe
Russia is holding its 2024 presidential election from March 15 to 17. The list of candidates running for the nation's highest office include Vladimir Putin (independent), Leonid Slutsky (LDPR), Nikolai Kharitonov (CPRF), and Vladislav Davankov (New People party).
Out of Russia's 145+ million citizens, over 110 million voters are eligible to vote at more than 100,000 polling stations, in addition, remote voting is also available.
Around 1 million election organizers are there to ensure that every single vote is secured and accounted for. Besides, the 2024 voting process also involves election observers and CCTV monitoring systems present at polling stations across the country.
This year’s election will also usher in such technical innovations as remote electronic voting (REV) and ballots with QR codes. According to the Russian Central Election Commission (CEC), these features will make the voting process more convenient and transparent.
On the first day of the presidential elections, over a million people took part in remote voting on Russia's federal online platform, according to the data of the monitoring portal.
09:22 GMT 15.03.2024
Citizens of Belgorode Region Vote in Spite of Ukrainian Terror Attacks
09:19 GMT 15.03.2024
09:09 GMT 15.03.2024
08:57 GMT 15.03.2024
Lavrov Votes in Presidential Election
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov voted in the Russian presidential election
08:55 GMT 15.03.2024
Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Cast Ballots
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff of the Defense Ministry Valery Gerasimov voted in the presidential election together with servicemen of the United Group of Forces
08:54 GMT 15.03.2024
Voter Turnout for 2024 Russian Presidential Elections Nationwide is 5.42%