International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240315/live-updates-russians-head-to-the-polls-to-elect-next-president-1117343557.html
LIVE UPDATES: Russians Head to the Polls to Elect Next President
LIVE UPDATES: Russians Head to the Polls to Elect Next President
Sputnik International
Russia holds its 2024 presidential election between March 15 and 17. The list of candidates include Vladimir Putin (independent), Leonid Slutsky (LDPR), Nikolai Kharitonov (CPRF), and Vladislav Davankov (New People party).
2024-03-15T09:23+0000
2024-03-15T09:23+0000
russia
2024 russian presidential election
leonid slutsky
vladimir putin
ldpr
presidential elections
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0f/1117343613_0:153:3101:1897_1920x0_80_0_0_f1bf0be1ff91eeaef4272acfba530c58.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0f/1117343613_186:0:2917:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_00316eb63c60145d41f6a141ec3958f0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
elections in russia, russian presidential elections, who is winning in russian elections, who runs for president in russia
elections in russia, russian presidential elections, who is winning in russian elections, who runs for president in russia
2024 Russian presidential election - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Russians Head to the Polls to Elect Next President

09:23 GMT 15.03.2024
Subscribe
Being updated
Russia is holding its 2024 presidential election from March 15 to 17. The list of candidates running for the nation's highest office include Vladimir Putin (independent), Leonid Slutsky (LDPR), Nikolai Kharitonov (CPRF), and Vladislav Davankov (New People party).
Out of Russia's 145+ million citizens, over 110 million voters are eligible to vote at more than 100,000 polling stations, in addition, remote voting is also available.
Around 1 million election organizers are there to ensure that every single vote is secured and accounted for. Besides, the 2024 voting process also involves election observers and CCTV monitoring systems present at polling stations across the country.
This year’s election will also usher in such technical innovations as remote electronic voting (REV) and ballots with QR codes. According to the Russian Central Election Commission (CEC), these features will make the voting process more convenient and transparent.
On the first day of the presidential elections, over a million people took part in remote voting on Russia's federal online platform, according to the data of the monitoring portal.
Table of contents
New firstOld first
09:22 GMT 15.03.2024
Citizens of Belgorode Region Vote in Spite of Ukrainian Terror Attacks
09:19 GMT 15.03.2024
09:09 GMT 15.03.2024
Russia is scheduled to hold its 2024 presidential election on March 15-17. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.03.2024
Russia
Everything You Need to Know About Russia’s Presidential Elections
08:57 GMT 15.03.2024
Lavrov Votes in Presidential Election
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov voted in the Russian presidential election
08:55 GMT 15.03.2024
Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Cast Ballots
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff of the Defense Ministry Valery Gerasimov voted in the presidential election together with servicemen of the United Group of Forces
08:54 GMT 15.03.2024
Voter Turnout for 2024 Russian Presidential Elections Nationwide is 5.42%
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала