Democrats Signal Disagreement With Netanyahu, But Will Change Follow?

Observers see recent statements by Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer as a signal of US President Joe Biden’s frustration with the Israeli prime minister.

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) signaled a change in tone towards Israel on Thursday, suggesting the Biden administration is prepared to challenge the country’s longtime Prime Minister who it sees as a major political liability.“If Prime Minister Netanyahu's current coalition remains in power after the war begins to wind down and continues to pursue dangerous and inflammatory policies that test existing US standards for assistance, then the United States will have no choice but to play a more active role in shaping Israeli policy by using our leverage to change the present course,” he added.The uncharacteristically blunt message demonstrates the White House is willing to wade into the domestic politics of an ally it provides with billions of dollars of aid per year, said Michael Maloof, a former senior security policy analyst in the US Office of the Secretary of Defense. The author weighed in on Schumer’s comments on Friday on Sputnik’s Fault Lines program.Maloof also noted the significance of Biden’s recent White House meeting with Israeli politician Benny Gantz. Although Gantz is currently a member of Netanyahu’s emergency war cabinet, the retired army general has challenged the Prime Minister’s Likud Party in previous elections and is seen as a likely political opponent the next time Israelis go to the polls.However, Maloof speculated that the primary difference between Gantz and Netanyahu is one of tone. Observers believe Gantz would pursue a similarly bellicose policy with regard to Palestinians in Gaza and Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon. But Gantz would engage more cooperatively with the Biden administration, Maloof believes – a crucial concern as the US president bleeds support from younger voters and Arab Americans while campaigning for reelection this fall.Human rights groups have warned of widespread famine in the enclave as reports emerge of young children dying of starvation as Israel enforces a tight blockade.“The Biden administration seems to be at a crossroads,” noted Maloof, although he said the US president would need to be willing to consider withholding military aid to Israel to succeed in changing the country’s policy.“We see overkill in a dramatic way, in the way that they have absolutely leveled and carpet-bombed Gaza,” concluded the analyst.

