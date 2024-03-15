International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240315/eu-allocates-545mln-to-ramp-up-ammo-production-1117349516.html
EU Allocates $545Mln to Ramp Up Ammo Production
EU Allocates $545Mln to Ramp Up Ammo Production
Sputnik International
The European Union allocated 500 million euros ($545 million) in budget funding on Friday to address bottlenecks in ammunition production in order to meet the 2-million-rounds-per-year target
2024-03-15T13:14+0000
2024-03-15T13:14+0000
military
sergey lavrov
ukraine
west
moscow
european union (eu)
nato
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/11/1116216045_0:204:2913:1843_1920x0_80_0_0_97bb8a65a66da3f5705427b7975cd588.jpg
"Today, the Commission allocated the €500 million foreseen under the Act in Support of Ammunition Production (ASAP)," the European Commission said in a statement. The EU said it was finally able to bolster production capacity for 155mm shells to 1 million per year in January, almost a year after it pledged to deliver that amount to Ukraine. The Commission admitted to having been troubled by shortages of explosives and powder, which are bottlenecks for shell production, but it promised that ASAP would fix that gap, allowing it to produce 2 million rounds per year by the end of 2025. The allocation is part of a 2-billion-euro package that seeks to boost the EU’s military industry. The bloc will invest 310 million euros in a scheme to jointly acquire ammunition, air defense and combat hardware, as well as 1.1 billion euros in R&amp;D projects that will produce next-generation aircraft and weapons to counter supersonic missiles.The Kremlin has consistently warned against the West's continued arms deliveries to Ukraine, saying that they only prolong the conflict and that Western military equipment will be eventually destroyed. Moscow also cautioned that NATO countries “are playing with fire” by providing Kiev with arms.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240314/pentagons-300-mln-mini-bailout-for-ukraine-will-run-out-in-matter-of-weeks-1117336759.html
ukraine
west
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/11/1116216045_92:0:2821:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_26226e84e6fb86a39727dac06d6e8a9c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
military aid for ukraine, is us giving more money to ukraine, why is us giving more money to kiev, what’s happening to money given to kiev, will us give more money to kiev, how much money does ukraine get, how much money us gives to ukraine, how much money eu gives to ukraine, how much money europe gives to ukraine, what weapons does ukraine receive, does us give ukraine new weapons
military aid for ukraine, is us giving more money to ukraine, why is us giving more money to kiev, what’s happening to money given to kiev, will us give more money to kiev, how much money does ukraine get, how much money us gives to ukraine, how much money eu gives to ukraine, how much money europe gives to ukraine, what weapons does ukraine receive, does us give ukraine new weapons

EU Allocates $545Mln to Ramp Up Ammo Production

13:14 GMT 15.03.2024
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov / Go to the mediabankA serviceman loads ammunition into a large-caliber machine gun during a Pacific Fleet training exercise at a firing range in Primorsky Krai.
A serviceman loads ammunition into a large-caliber machine gun during a Pacific Fleet training exercise at a firing range in Primorsky Krai. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.03.2024
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union allocated 500 million euros ($545 million) in budget funding on Friday to address bottlenecks in ammunition production in order to meet the 2-million-rounds-per-year target.
"Today, the Commission allocated the €500 million foreseen under the Act in Support of Ammunition Production (ASAP)," the European Commission said in a statement.
The EU said it was finally able to bolster production capacity for 155mm shells to 1 million per year in January, almost a year after it pledged to deliver that amount to Ukraine.
The Commission admitted to having been troubled by shortages of explosives and powder, which are bottlenecks for shell production, but it promised that ASAP would fix that gap, allowing it to produce 2 million rounds per year by the end of 2025.
"For this purpose, The Union will invest €248 million in powder manufacturing capacity and €124 million in explosives manufacturing capacity," the statement read.
The allocation is part of a 2-billion-euro package that seeks to boost the EU’s military industry. The bloc will invest 310 million euros in a scheme to jointly acquire ammunition, air defense and combat hardware, as well as 1.1 billion euros in R&D projects that will produce next-generation aircraft and weapons to counter supersonic missiles.

Western countries have provided hundreds of billions of dollars to Ukraine since the start of Russia's special military operation in February 2022. Supply shipments began in 2022 with artillery munitions and training, and have escalated to include tanks, advanced air defense systems, missiles and cluster munitions.

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cody Brown, right, with the 436th Aerial Port Squadron, checks pallets of 155 mm shells ultimately bound for Ukraine, April 29, 2022, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.03.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Pentagon’s $300 Mln Mini-Bailout for Ukraine Will Run Out in ‘Matter of Weeks’
Yesterday, 18:55 GMT
The Kremlin has consistently warned against the West's continued arms deliveries to Ukraine, saying that they only prolong the conflict and that Western military equipment will be eventually destroyed. Moscow also cautioned that NATO countries “are playing with fire” by providing Kiev with arms.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала