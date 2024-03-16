https://sputnikglobe.com/20240316/no-problems-whatsoever--french-election-observer-on-russian-presidential-vote-1117365969.html
'Election Is Well Organized’ – French Ex-MEP on Russian Presidential Vote
'Election Is Well Organized’ – French Ex-MEP on Russian Presidential Vote
The ongoing Russian election is being observed by foreign representatives at polling stations throughout the country. Many have already shared their first impressions on the high level of organization
Eight-one-year-old French politician Aymeri Francis André Philippe de Montesquiou-Fezensac d'Artagnan is visiting the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) for the first time. Having had an impressive career in the politics, he has been invited by the Civic Chamber of the Russian Federation to work as an external election observer.The 21st century d'Artagnan comes from the same noble line as the captain of the French Royal Musketeers, a famous protagonist in the Alexander Dumas Sr.’s novels.The politician noted that he had not noticed any problems at the polling stations and had received no complaints from either the voters or local observers.
Eight-one-year-old French politician Aymeri Francis André Philippe de Montesquiou-Fezensac d'Artagnan is visiting the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) for the first time. Having had an impressive career in the politics, he has been invited by the Civic Chamber of the Russian Federation to work as an external election observer
.
The observer has previously served as mayor of Marsan and later as a member of the European Parliament (1989-1993) and the French Senate (1998-2015).
The 21st century d'Artagnan comes from the same noble line as the captain of the French Royal Musketeers, a famous protagonist in the Alexander Dumas Sr.’s novels.
“I think this [election] is well organized, just like in France. There’s nothing preventing voters from getting their ballots, going to an isolated booth, where you can choose your candidate,” he told Sputnik.
The politician noted that he had not noticed any problems at the polling stations
and had received no complaints from either the voters or local observers.
“There are no problems. I would talk about it, if I noticed something. I went through election procedures for 40 years, I was a member of the European Parliament and the French Senate. So I know what elections are,” d'Artagnan emphasized.