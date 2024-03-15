https://sputnikglobe.com/20240315/us-officials-predict-kievs-potential-military-collapse-without-washingtons-aid---reports-1117351386.html
US Officials Predict Ukraine's Potential Military Collapse Without Washington's Aid - Reports
US officials are predicting Ukraine's failure in the conflict with Russia in the worst-case scenario, or at least the loss of many lives, unless the US Congress approves additional military aid to Kiev, The Washington Post reported on Friday, citing an unnamed senior US official
"This doesn't go well for Ukraine over time without a supplemental, and it could lead to potential collapse," the official was quoted by the newspaper as saying. "But here's the bottom line: Even if Ukraine holds on, what we really are saying is that we are going to leverage countless lives in order to do that." US officials said that if American funding to Kiev was permanently cut off, the outcome of the crisis would depend on Ukraine's ability to mobilize new forces, the success of Western training initiatives and the morale of the military, among other factors. On Thursday, US House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul said he had discussed with other lawmakers the possibility of aiding Ukraine through loans, adding that this idea could prove popular. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. According to him, the US and NATO are directly involved in the Ukraine conflict by supplying weapons and training soldiers in the UK, Germany, Italy and other countries.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US officials are predicting Ukraine's failure in the conflict with Russia in the worst-case scenario, or at least the loss of many lives, unless the US Congress approves additional military aid to Kiev, The Washington Post reported on Friday, citing an unnamed senior US official.
"This doesn't go well for Ukraine over time without a supplemental, and it could lead to potential collapse," the official was quoted by the newspaper as saying. "But here's the bottom line: Even if Ukraine holds on, what we really are saying is that we are going to leverage countless lives in order to do that."
US officials said that if American funding to Kiev was permanently cut off, the outcome of the crisis would depend on Ukraine's ability
to mobilize new forces, the success of Western training initiatives and the morale of the military, among other factors.
The US foreign aid bill, which includes more than $60 billion for Ukraine, has been stuck in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives. Media reported that House Republicans are in the early stages of work on an alternate foreign aid bill that they hope will be ready by April.
On Thursday, US House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul said he had discussed with other lawmakers the possibility of aiding Ukraine through loans
, adding that this idea could prove popular.
Western countries have provided hundreds of billions of dollars to Ukraine since the start of Russia's special military operation in February 2022. Supply shipments began in 2022 with artillery munitions and training, and have escalated to include tanks, advanced air defense systems, missiles and cluster munitions.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. According to him, the US and NATO are directly involved in the Ukraine conflict
by supplying weapons and training soldiers in the UK, Germany, Italy and other countries.