'Burden to Democratic Ticket': Kamala Harris Urged to Step Down Ahead of 2024 Election

A Washington Post editorial called on the US vice president to step aside as she has become a "burden" to the Democratic ticket.

Pulitzer Prize-winning WaPo politics columnist Kathleen Parker subjected Vice President Harris to sharp criticism this week.Despite Harris having an impressive resume, "pizzazz", and a reputation for being a tough prosecutor, she has failed to meet the public's expectations, according to the journalist. "Her performance as second in command has been disappointing, to say the least," Parker highlighted.According to FiveThirtyEight poll aggregator, just 37.2 percent of Americans approve of the incumbent vice president while 52.3 percent disapprove.Parker pointed out that Harris "was a colossal failure as border czar" and used to "embarrass her boss with her sometimes inane, rambling remarks and a laugh that erupts from nowhere about nothing obvious to others."The Democratic Party’s "indulgence of identity politics" is not allowing President Joe Biden to fire Kamala, a Black woman of Asian descent, at the time when she has become a "burden to the Democratic ticket," continued Parker.What's more, one should bear in mind that Harris could take the reins of US politics if something happens to Biden:"The seriousness of this situation can’t be overstated," the journalist warned. "Biden’s diminishing faculties, notwithstanding his relatively successful State of the Union address, and his increasing physical frailty are concerning. Every honest person knows he’s not in top form."The reporter insisted that Biden could tap "someone else with executive experience", who "would be ready to take the reins should events require it."The op-ed came on the heels of ex-Special Counsel Robert Hur testimony before American lawmakers about his investigation into Biden's mishandling of classified records. Hur stressed that Biden willfully retained classified records when he was a private citizen, which was illegal.The former special counsel also underscored that despite not bringing charges against Biden he did not exonerate the president. Hur in his report described the president as a "sympathetic, well-meaning elderly man with a poor memory". The description cast doubt on Biden's mental capacity and his 2024 reelection campaign, according to the press.Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was quoted as saying in February 2023 that Harris wouldn't be able to win the Democratic primaries due to the lack of "political instincts." The former Democratic presidential hopeful is known for her own political ambitions with some observers suggesting that she may try to return to politics if Biden and Harris completely lose steam.In his previous interviews with Sputnik, Wall Street analyst and investigative journalist Charles Ortel agreed that the Clintons "seem to be showcasing their talents just as Democrats need to find viable candidates to replace Biden and his inept Vice President [Kamala Harris]," adding, however, that the Democratic Party would be much more comfortable with ex-First Lady Michelle Obama at the helm.

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

