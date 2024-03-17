https://sputnikglobe.com/20240317/exit-poll-results-putin-leads-with-87-in-russian-presidential-election-1117391106.html

Exit Poll Results: Putin Leads With 87% in Russian Presidential Election

Sputnik International

In a concerted effort to capture the pulse of the Russian electorate during the presidential election, both the Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) and the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) have embarked on extensive exit polls across the country's polling stations. The Public Opinion Foundation's survey, conducted from March 15 to 17, engaged over 230,000 voters across 1,320 polling stations in 82 regions and 821 urban and rural areas. Simultaneously, the VCIOM exit poll sought insights from voters nationwide, employing a rigorous methodology to ensure comprehensive coverage of voter sentiments. Utilizing electronic questionnaires on tablets or smartphones, both organizations facilitated efficient data collection, with backup options for paper questionnaires in the event of technical challenges. Subsequently, data processing commenced promptly from 1:30 to 20:00 Moscow time, underscoring the commitment to delivering timely and accurate results. Preliminary findings from the exit polls offer a nuanced understanding of voter preferences, with Vladimir Putin securing a lead in both surveys. The breakdown of votes, as revealed by the polls, is as follows: These initial insights serve as valuable indicators amidst ongoing ballot counting and underscore the significance of voter engagement in shaping Russia's political landscape. Stay tuned for further updates as the electoral process progresses.

