Live Updates: Tracking the Results of Russia's 2024 Presidential Election

Putin Gets 95.23% of Vote in Russian Presidential Election in Donetsk People's Republic

Vladimir Putin has received 95.23% of the vote in the presidential election in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the head of the republic's election commission, Vladimir Vysotsky, said on Sunday.

"For (Vladislav) Davankov ... 1.33%. For Vladimir Putin, 1,705,786 votes were cast, which is 95.23%," Vysotsky said at a briefing.

He added that 1.53% of voters cast ballots for Leonid Slutsky and 1.62% for Nikolay Kharitonov.