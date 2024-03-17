Live Updates: Tracking the Results of Russia's 2024 Presidential Election

March 17, 2024, was formally declared by the Russian Federation Council as the official date for the presidential election. Following this declaration, the Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) unveiled the voting schedule, spanning three days from March 15 to 17.
The Russian Federation's president is elected by its citizens for a six-year term. In the 2024 elections, four candidates are vying for the presidency: Vladimir Putin as an independent candidate, Nikolai Kharitonov from the Communist Party (CPRF), Leonid Slutsky from the Liberal Democratic Party (LDPR), and Vladislav Davankov from the New People party.
A novel E-voting system, allowing remote electronic voting, has been introduced for the first time in this election cycle, implemented by the Central Election Commission. This innovative approach enables voters in 29 Russian regions to cast their ballots from afar.
As the final polling station in Russia shut its doors at 6pm GMT, marking the end of voting within the country, attention now turns to overseas locations where voting persists. Meanwhile, the meticulous task of counting votes has commenced under the oversight of the Central Election Commission.
19:10 GMT 17.03.2024
Putin Leads in Russian Presidential Election With 87.34%% of Votes After Processing 40% of Ballots
18:57 GMT 17.03.2024
Putin Briefed on Preliminary Results of Presidential Election - Kremlin Spokesman
18:43 GMT 17.03.2024
Medvedev Congratulates Putin on Presidential Election Victory
Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, who served as the president of Russia from 2008 to 2022, extends congratulations to Vladimir Putin for his outstanding victory in the Russian presidential election.
18:39 GMT 17.03.2024
Putin Gets 95.23% of Vote in Russian Presidential Election in Donetsk People's Republic
Vladimir Putin has received 95.23% of the vote in the presidential election in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the head of the republic's election commission, Vladimir Vysotsky, said on Sunday.
"For (Vladislav) Davankov ... 1.33%. For Vladimir Putin, 1,705,786 votes were cast, which is 95.23%," Vysotsky said at a briefing.
He added that 1.53% of voters cast ballots for Leonid Slutsky and 1.62% for Nikolay Kharitonov.
18:30 GMT 17.03.2024
Putin Leads in Russian Presidential Election With 87.68% of Votes After Processing 30% of Ballots
Vladimir Putin is leading in Russian presidential election with 87.68% of votes after processing 30% of ballots, data of Russia's Central Election Commission showed on Sunday.
Nikolay Kharitonov has received 3.95%, Leonid Slutsky – 3.01% and Vladislav Davankov – 3.81% after processing of 30% of ballots, the election commission's data showed.
Putin wins the presidential election in the Kherson region with 88.12% of the votes after processing 100% of the protocols. According to the Cetral Election Comission data, Putin garners 94.12% of the votes after processing 100% of the protocols in the presidential election in the Lugansk People's Republic. Putin leads in the presidential election in the Zaporozhye region with 92.95% after processing 90.29% of the protocols.
18:10 GMT 17.03.2024
Putin Gains 87.97% of Votes in Russian Presidential Election After Processing 24.4% of Protocols - Central Election Commission
Putin Receives 87.97% of Votes in Russian Presidetial Election Via Electronic Voting
18:07 GMT 17.03.2024
Putin Gains 95.23% in Russian presidential Election in Donetsk People's Republic
18:03 GMT 17.03.2024
Putin Leads With 87.8% of Vote in Russian Presidential Election
This is a record result in modern Russian history. In 2018, Putin garnered 76.69% of the votes in the presidential election, in 2012 - 63.6%, Dmitry Medvedev won in 2008 with a result of 70.28%. In 2004 and 2000, Putin won with results of 71.31% and 52.9% respectively.