https://sputnikglobe.com/20240317/russian-air-defense-destroys-35-ukrainian-drones---mod-1117377530.html

Russian Air Defense Destroys 35 Ukrainian Drones - MoD

Russian Air Defense Destroys 35 Ukrainian Drones - MoD

Sputnik International

The Russian air defense intercepted and destroyed 35 Ukrainian drones over the Moscow, Belgorod, Kaluga, Oryol, Rostov, Yaroslavl and Kursk regions, as well as Krasnodar Territory, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

2024-03-17T05:06+0000

2024-03-17T05:06+0000

2024-03-17T05:06+0000

russia

ukrainian drone attacks on russia

russia

ukraine

russian defense ministry

drone strike

drone strikes

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/04/1114726856_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6a9f5c08571e58e42cf218f5119282d5.jpg

"During the past night and the morning of March 17, attempts by the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks using fixed-wing drones against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation were prevented," the ministry said, adding that 35 drones were intercepted and destroyed.Earlier, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov, commenting on attacks by Ukrainian drones on Russian territory, emphasized that Kiev continues terrorist activities, but that the Russian military is on alert and doing everything necessary.Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into Russia almost daily since it launched its counteroffensive in early June 2023. The United Nations said in August last year, following a botched drone strike on Moscow, that it did not want to see any targeting of civilian infrastructure.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240309/russia-destroys-47-ukrainian-drones-over-four-regions-at-night--1117218935.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian air defense, russian defense ministry, ukrainian drones, moscow, belgorod, kaluga, oryol, rostov, yaroslavl and kursk regions, as well as krasnodar territory