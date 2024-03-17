https://sputnikglobe.com/20240317/russian-forces-take-control-of-mirnoye-village-in-zaporozhye-region---mod-1117385366.html
Russian Forces Take Control of Mirnoye Village in Zaporozhye Region - MoD
Russian forces have successfully taken control of the village of Mirnoye in the Zaporozhye Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
Russian Forces Take Control of Mirnoye Village in Zaporozhye Region - MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian forces have successfully taken control of the village of Mirnoye in the Zaporozhye Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"Units of the Vostok battalion have liberated the village of Mirnoye in the Zaporozhye Region as a result of successful offensive operations in the South Donetsk direction," the ministry said.
Ukrainian troops lost about 90 men during the day in the Kupyansk region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
In the Kupyansk area, units of the Battlegroup Zapad in cooperation with aviation and artillery destroyed enemy formations near the village of Kislovka in the Kharkov region. Three counter-attacks of assault groups of the 30th, 32nd mechanized and 57th motorized infantry brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were repulsed near the locality of Sinkovka in the Kharkov region, the ministry said.
Russian servicemen have destroyed seven brigades of Ukrainian troops in the area of Donetsk, Kiev's losses amounted to up to 200 military personnel, the Russian Defense Ministry added.
Russian air defense systems
shot down one Ukrainian S-200 missile, 23 Vampire MLRS shells and 168 drones over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.