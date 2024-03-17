https://sputnikglobe.com/20240317/shoigu-inspects-black-sea-fleet-command-post-1117383800.html
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu made a working visit to the Southern Military District and visited the Black Sea Fleet command centre, the Russian Defence Ministry reported.
"Russian Defence Minister General of the Army Sergei Shoigu, during his working visit to the troops of the Southern Military District at the Black Sea Fleet's command centre, listened to the reports of the Fleet's command and staff officers on the current situation, the nature of the enemy's actions and the performance of combat tasks by the Fleet's units in the area of their responsibility," the ministry announced.
During the meeting, Shoigu ordered continuous day and night drills to repel enemy terrorist attacks by air and sea drones, improve the survivability of ships and vessels, and protect infrastructure facilities in the Fleet's area of responsibility
Shoigu ordered the Black Sea Fleet to install additional firepower to defeat drones," the Russian Defence Ministry added.
The head of the Russian military has ordered the installation of additional firepower, large-calibre machine gun small arms systems to defeat enemy drones," the defence ministry concluded.
The defence minister was accompanied by Admiral Alexander Moiseyev.