Watch Russia's Black Sea Fleet Marines Hammer Ukrainian Deployment Point

Russia's Black Sea Fleet Marines hammered temporary stations sheltering Ukrainian soldiers on the right bank of the Dnepr River in the special op zone.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage showing troops from the Russian Black Sea Fleet pounding Ukrainian interim stationing point in the Kherson region.Russian forces from the 810th Separate Marine Brigade wiped out the site using high-precision artillery strikes. The mission was carried out by gunners along with drone operators, who conducted reconnaissance of enemy targets and fire adjustment.Upon receiving the exact coordinates, Russian artillerymen promptly aimed their guns and destroyed the enemy with 122 mm shells from a D-30 howitzer. The service members carried out the mission in mere minutes to avoid being detected by Ukrainian units stationed on the right bank of the Dnepr River.

