https://sputnikglobe.com/20240317/what-more-russian-drones-on-battlefield-will-mean-to-ukrainian-soldiers-1117384796.html

What More Russian Drones on Battlefield Will Mean to Ukrainian Soldiers

What More Russian Drones on Battlefield Will Mean to Ukrainian Soldiers

Sputnik International

The Russian Armed Forces are widely using various modifications of unmanned aerial vehicles, among them FPV drones, in the special military operation zone to perform combat missions without loss of military personnel.

2024-03-17T13:23+0000

2024-03-17T13:23+0000

2024-03-17T13:23+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

battlefield

drones

servicemen

special operation

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/11/1117384627_0:173:3026:1875_1920x0_80_0_0_324cfcb7c69545f16318127307e4a93e.jpg

In the next five months, the Russian military will have enough first­-person view (FPV) drones to attack each and every Ukrainian soldier at the front line, Ukrainian serviceman Sergei Beskrestnov told the Mi Ukraina (We are Ukraine) TV channel.An FPV drone is an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) fitted with a camera that wirelessly transmits video feed to goggles, a headset, or a mobile device carried by a drone operator.He added that Ukrainian infantry will have to "be permanently stationed underground" on the battlefield to avoid the attacks.He spoke after the Financial Times admitted that the omnipresence of Russian drones on the battlefield proved to be is yet another reason why Ukraine’s much-hyped counteroffensive last year failed to produce any significant gains.The newspaper highlighted that Moscow "maintains the upper hand" when it comes to its drone army, using the capabilities of the UAVs to their fullest.This came after Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu stressed in December that one of the Russian Armed Forces' main efforts in 2023 was to disrupt Ukraine’s counteroffensive. This task was accomplished, he said, singling out drones and electronic warfare systems as playing an indispensable role.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231004/russian-special-forces-start-using-advanced-fpv-drone-upyr-in-special-op-zone---report-1113907861.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

russian special military operation, increasing number of russian fpv drones at front line, repercussions from increasing number of russian fpv drones at front line, ukrainian infantry