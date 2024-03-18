https://sputnikglobe.com/20240318/israel-to-send-delegation-to-qatar-to-discuss-hostage-deal-with-hamas---reports-1117404128.html
The decision was made at a security cabinet meeting late on Sunday, the Ynet news portal reported. On Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed Hamas's proposals regarding a possible ceasefire deal as "delusional." The same day, the Israeli government said it would send a delegation to Qatar to continue negotiations with the movement through mediators. On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israel's security cabinet has approved sending a delegation to Qatar to continue negotiations with Hamas in an effort to secure a ceasefire and release hostages held by the Palestinian movement in the Gaza Strip, Israeli media reported.
The decision was made at a security cabinet meeting late on Sunday, the Ynet news portal reported.
On Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
dismissed Hamas's proposals regarding a possible ceasefire deal as "delusional
." The same day, the Israeli government said it would send a delegation to Qatar to continue negotiations with the movement through mediators.
On October 7, 2023, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from Gaza and breached the border, killing 1,200 people and abducting around 240 others. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 31,600 people have been killed so far in the Gaza Strip, local authorities said.
On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.