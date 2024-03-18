https://sputnikglobe.com/20240318/israel-to-send-delegation-to-qatar-to-discuss-hostage-deal-with-hamas---reports-1117404128.html

Israel to Send Delegation to Qatar to Discuss Hostage Deal With Hamas - Reports

Israel to Send Delegation to Qatar to Discuss Hostage Deal With Hamas - Reports

Sputnik International

Israel's security cabinet has approved sending a delegation to Qatar to continue negotiations with Hamas in an effort to secure a ceasefire and release hostages held by the Palestinian movement in the Gaza Strip, Israeli media reported

2024-03-18T08:56+0000

2024-03-18T08:56+0000

2024-03-18T08:56+0000

world

palestine-israel conflict

middle east

benjamin netanyahu

israel

qatar

gaza strip

hamas

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/07/1116035190_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ee658cf5eb68c38e759e20ad789c7e85.jpg

The decision was made at a security cabinet meeting late on Sunday, the Ynet news portal reported. On Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed Hamas's proposals regarding a possible ceasefire deal as "delusional." The same day, the Israeli government said it would send a delegation to Qatar to continue negotiations with the movement through mediators. On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240317/netanyahu-says-operation-in-rafah-in-southern-gaza-will-be-conducted-in-several-weeks-1117390023.html

israel

qatar

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

gaza genocide, is israel committing genocide, what’s happening with gaza, israeli genocide against palestinians, will israel be charged with genocide, who’s backing israel, un hearing on gaza, current developments in gaza, what’s happening to palestinians, us military aid to israel, us arms supplies to israel, us violating international law, what weapons is israel getting from us