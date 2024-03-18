Israel's Netanyahu Slams Call for New Elections During Gaza Fighting

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240318/israels-netanyahu-slams-call-for-new-elections-during-gaza-fighting-1117406409.html
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pushed back against calls for new elections in the country, warning they would halt the war in Gaza and "paralyze" Israel for at least six months, after the top US senator criticized his leadership.
On Thursday, US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said that Netanyahu has "lost his way" and his coalition no longer fit the needs of Israel following the October 7 attack by Hamas. He also said that Israel had been "too willing to tolerate the civilian toll in Gaza, which is pushing support for Israel worldwide to historic lows."
Netanyahu told a Sunday cabinet meeting that some in the international community were "trying to stop
" the hostilities in Gaza
by "hurling false accusations
" against the Israel Defense Forces
, the government and the prime minister.
"They are doing so by means of an effort to bring about elections now, at the height of the war. They are doing this because they know that elections now will halt the war and paralyze the country for at least six months," Netanyahu said, without explicitly referring to Schumer.
The Israeli prime minister also accused the international community of having a "short" memory about the heavy toll of the October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas.
On October 7, 2023, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from Gaza and breached the border, killing 1,200 people and abducting around 240 others. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 31,600 people have been killed so far in the Gaza Strip, local authorities said.
On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.