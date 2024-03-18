https://sputnikglobe.com/20240318/israels-netanyahu-slams-call-for-new-elections-during-gaza-fighting-1117406409.html

Israel's Netanyahu Slams Call for New Elections During Gaza Fighting

Israel's Netanyahu Slams Call for New Elections During Gaza Fighting

Sputnik International

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pushed back against calls for new elections in the country, warning they would halt the war in Gaza and "paralyze" Israel for at least six months, after the top US senator criticized his leadership

2024-03-18T11:31+0000

2024-03-18T11:31+0000

2024-03-18T11:31+0000

world

middle east

benjamin netanyahu

chuck schumer

israel

qatar

gaza strip

hamas

palestine-israel conflict

gaza violence

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/07/1116034726_0:63:3072:1791_1920x0_80_0_0_2397ec5a36b8bf97ba18183375f8e436.jpg

On Thursday, US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said that Netanyahu has "lost his way" and his coalition no longer fit the needs of Israel following the October 7 attack by Hamas. He also said that Israel had been "too willing to tolerate the civilian toll in Gaza, which is pushing support for Israel worldwide to historic lows." Netanyahu told a Sunday cabinet meeting that some in the international community were "trying to stop" the hostilities in Gaza by "hurling false accusations" against the Israel Defense Forces, the government and the prime minister. The Israeli prime minister also accused the international community of having a "short" memory about the heavy toll of the October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas. On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240318/israel-to-send-delegation-to-qatar-to-discuss-hostage-deal-with-hamas---reports-1117404128.html

israel

qatar

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

gaza genocide, is israel committing genocide, what’s happening with gaza, israeli genocide against palestinians, will israel be charged with genocide, who’s backing israel, un hearing on gaza, current developments in gaza, what’s happening to palestinians, us military aid to israel, us arms supplies to israel, us violating international law, what weapons is israel getting from us