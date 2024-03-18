https://sputnikglobe.com/20240318/nato-forces-in-ukraine-refrain-from-combat-but-keep-informants-on-battlefield---reports-1117408338.html

NATO Forces in Ukraine Refrain From Combat But Keep Informants on Battlefield - Reports

NATO has so far not engaged its troops in the fighting in Ukraine but is keeping informants on the ground to monitor developments, determine the effectiveness of the weapons supplied and identify possible cases of embezzlement of the aid provided, Spanish newspaper El Pais reported on Monday, citing military sources

The newspaper reported that some of these unofficial informants are retired foreign military officers who are mercenaries in the Ukrainian armed forces.US and Ukrainian sources were cited as saying that Washington was particularly active in monitoring the use of aid by the Ukrainian military, both via a communication channel between its embassy and Ukrainian authorities, and non-official channels beyond. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia had taken notice of Macron's remarks and that some of the countries that participated in the Paris meeting on Ukraine had quite a "wise assessment" of the potential dangers of being involved in a conflict with Russia.

