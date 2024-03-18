https://sputnikglobe.com/20240318/putin-unlike-biden-focused-on-unifying-people---ex-us-official-on-election-results-1117402058.html

Putin Unlike Biden Focused on Unifying People - Ex-US Official on Election Results

Vladimir Putin who has claimed a landslide victory in the Russian presidential vote is focused on unifying his country and its people, unlike his US counterpart, Joe Biden, which also explains a record turnout, former US Assistant Treasury Secretary Paul Craig Roberts told Sputnik

"The election turnout is high in Russia because Putin, like Ronald Reagan and unlike Biden, is a leader who focuses on unifying the country," Roberts said. "From a Russian national perspective, there is little, if anything, about which to disagree with Putin."Roberts added that Putin was one of a few leaders who was not using his office for personal gain. US-Russia Relations Have No Prospects During Putin’s Next TermRoberts added that the US-Russia ties have no prospects during the next term of incumbent Russian President Vladimir Putin."There is no hope for US-Russian relations … The budget and power of the US military-security complex, a powerful lobby encompassing the armaments industry, the Congress elected by campaign contributions, and the CIA and FBI, depends on having an enemy. Russia is the enemy of choice," Roberts said. "Americans were trained by decades of the Cold War that there is a "Russian threat." Another reason why there is no hope for normalization of Washington-Moscow relations, he said, is that US foreign policy in the Middle East is controlled by the Israel lobby. Roberts went on to note that Putin has the concept of good and evil. "He is learning that in the West he faces evil. The Russian Church sees it as well and supports him," he concluded.Russian People Realize They Are Facing Threat Emanating From the USMeanwhile in the United States, Roberts emphasized, the Democrats and the corporations have the borders wide open in order to displace higher cost American employees and Republican voters. "Unity in America and throughout the Western World has been destroyed by identity politics. In the Western world no government represents the ethnic citizens," he said. "Governments only represent the elite ruling interests. President Trump tried to change that, and we have seen what happened to him."

