Scott Ritter: Putin’s ‘Dedicated Work’ Added to Reinvigorated Russia

Putin started to rise to political prominence during the 1990s, when the very existence of the Russian nation was up in the air, former US Marine Corps Intelligence Officer Scott Ritter told Sputnik.

The three-day presidential elections have wrapped in Russia, where an overwhelming majority of voters opted for incumbent Vladimir Putin remaining in office for a new six-year term. Putin prevailed over his three competitors, including head of the Liberal Democratic Party Leonid Slutsky, Communist Party candidate Nikolay Kharitonov, and New People Party nominee Vladislav Davankov. Speaking to Sputnik, former US Marine Corps Intelligence Officer Scott Ritter looked back at Putin’s previous years of presidency in light of the Russian head of state’s election victory. According to Ritter, the process of reinvigorating the Russian nation was one of the key achievements by Putin.He recalled Putin’s state­ of the nation address to the parliament last month, when the Russian president talked about "the pride that Russians have in their country, the pride he has in being a Russian leader, that Russia is a civilization that must be taken into account by the rest of the world, that a world without Russia is a world that cannot exist." It seems, however, people "don't understand where this is coming from," per Ritter.At the time, he went on, "criminal oligarchs took over, hijacked the Russian economy on behalf of ostensibly western allies, who weren't true allies, rather people […] who were seeking to dominate Russia politically and economically. This was the decade that Vladimir Putin grew into political prominence," the former US Marine Corps Intelligence Officer pointed out.

