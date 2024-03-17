https://sputnikglobe.com/20240317/vladimir-putin-reveals-why-voter-turnout-at-russian-presidential-election-was-so-high-1117393414.html
Vladimir Putin said he would like to thank citizens of Russia who went to polling stations and voted in the presidential election this weekend.
In a speech he delivered at his campaign headquarters, Putin said that the high voter turnout at this presidential election was the result of Russians realizing how much actually depends on them."First of all, I want to thank the citizens of Russia. We are all one team. [I want to thank] all the citizens of Russia who came to the polling stations and voted," Putin saidAccording to him, the voters sought to help create “political consolidation” that would help Russia to “move forward.”“People felt it with their hearts and came to create conditions for the development and strengthening of the homeland, Russia,” Putin said.On Vandalism at Polling StationsPutin condemned the actions of a number of people who came to polling stations solely to vandalize ballots cast by other voters.Whereas deciding what to do with your own vote is okay, he explained, trying to interfere with other people’s voting is not.“This is, at the very least, not democratic,” Putin remarked.On Navalny’s DeathReferring to the demise of Alexey Navalny who died last month while serving a 19-year sentence in a Russian prison for fraud and extremism, Putin said that his death, while unfortunate, was hardly an extraordinary event.Noting that there were other instances of convicts dying in Russian prisons, Putin pointed out that the same can be said about the United States as well.On Future PlansHis new presidential term is going to be devoted to achieving the objectives of the special military operation in Ukraine and strengthening Russia’s defense capability and armed forces, Putin said."First of all, we need to solve tasks of a special military operation, strengthen defense capabilities, strengthen the armed forces - this is happening, we all see, at a very good pace and with excellent quality," he stated.All plans for the development of Russia, which were previously announced in the presidential address to the Federal Assembly, will be resolved and the goals will be achieved, Putin added.
